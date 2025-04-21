Becky Lynch Makes Surprise Return to WWE at WrestleMania 41

Play video

WWE fans have been wondering when they might finally see Becky Lynch make a return to the ring, and recent comments weren’t exactly promising that it would be anytime soon. Thankfully, that isn’t the case, as now Lynch has finally returned to WWE as the mystery partner of Lyra Valkyria in her match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Lynch’s music hit and the crowd lost their minds, and once she got down to the ring Morgan and Rodriguez were completely shocked. Morgan and Rodriguez pulled every trick in the book to throw the new tag team off their game, but it wasn’t enough, and after a thrilling ending it is Valkyria and Lynch standing tall as the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Lynch and Morgan were first in the ring, but Rodriguez quickly tagged in and got in Lynch’s face. Lynch then slapped Rodriguez and went after Morgan, and then Valkyria tagged in and dropkicked Rodriguez out of the ring. Valkyria was pushed by Morgan into a kick from Rodriguez, but Valkyria kicked out of the pin.

Morgan tagged back in and worked to keep Valkyria away from Lynch, with Morgan hitting the Three Amigos and then knocking Lynch off the ring apron. Rodriguez slammed Valkyria down and tagged in Morgan, and it was looking rough for Valkyria. Valkyria was able to knock out Morgan and Rodriguez, but Morgan pulled Lynch down from the ring apron before the tag was made.

Lynch chased Morgan back into the ring, but Rodriguez connected with a big boot and knocked her out of the ring, moving on to slam down Valkyria, but Valkyria kicked out of the pin attempt. Valkyria bought some space by dodging Rodriguez and got to Lynch, who was now one on one against Morgan. Clotheslines followed and then a dive, and then Lynch went up top and slammed Rodriguez down and hit Morgan with the Bex-Sploder.

Lynch hit Morgan with a dropkick and knocked her to the floor, and then Lynch locked in the armbar on Morgan, but Rodriguez broke it up. Valkyria broke up a pin right after and then slammed Rodriguez down on the floor, but then Lynch hit the manhandle slam on Morgan, and that was it. Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria are now the new Women’s Tag Team Champions, and Valkyria is now a double Champion as well.

WrestleMania Saturday

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso (C) def. Gunther

Jade Cargill def. Naomi

WWE Tag Team Championships Match: New Day (C) def. War Raiders

WWE United States Championship Match: Jacob Fatu (C) def. LA Knight

El Grande Americano def. Rey Fenix

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (C) def. Charlotte Flair

MAIN EVENT: Triple Threat Match: Seth Rollins def. Roman Reigns and CM Punk

WrestleMania Sunday

WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: Iyo Sky (C) def. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley

Sin City Street Fight Match: Drew McIntyre def. Damian Priest

WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) def. Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and Penta

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch (C) def. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

MAIN EVENT: Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. John Cena

