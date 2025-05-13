WWE Teases Powerful New Faction on Raw, and It Needs to Happen ASAP

Play video

WWE is all about planting easter eggs in the background of other ongoing storylines, and tonight was no different. What was different tonight, however, is that one of these Easter Eggs seems poised to develop into a full-blown powerhouse faction thanks to what happened elsewhere throughout the show, especially after what went down in Monday Night Raw’s main event. Now that we have all the facts, this faction seems poised to take over Raw, and it absolutely needs to happen ASAP.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During tonight’s Raw, there were multiple segments backstage involving Jey Uso, and during one of those segments, fans saw Finn Balor talking to Roxanne Perez in the background. This is actually the second time they have been seen talking to each other like this, but tonight it really felt like a matter of time before whatever they have planned comes to fruition.

Roxanne once again talking with Finn Bálor backstage. 👀 👀 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/392b7zjaZC — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) May 13, 2025

That’s because both Balor and Perez experienced big setbacks tonight, starting with Balor, who went one-on-one against AJ Styles. Balor and Styles actually used to be a fan favorite tag team for a while, but things are far different these days, and even with the Judgment Day at ringside, Balor was taken down by Styles (with a little help from Penta). Balor’s already been having issues within Judgement Day aside from JD McDonagh, and next week he will team up with McDonagh to take on Styles and Penta.

Next, we move to Perez, who has been making waves with Giulia over the past few weeks. Technically, they are both still NXT superstars, but they have been appearing on Raw for a few weeks now. Tonight, they faced a heavyweight team in Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley, and Perez and Giulia seemed like a well-oiled machine already, even though they haven’t been Tag Team partners for all that long. Their distraction game was on point too, with Perez getting in a hard kick to Sky’s head as Giulia distracted the referee. Ripley would intervene and slam down Perez, but then Giulia would get in an attack on Sky as the referee was getting Ripley back to her spot.

Sky would recover in style and then hit Giulia with a dropkick, but Perez once again got ahead of Sky and pulled Ripley off the ring apron so she couldn’t make the tag. Unfortunately, that backfired on Perez as Ripley chased her around the ring, only for Giluia to leap onto Ripley and allow Perez to dropkick Ripley into the ring post. Sky came out swinging right after, though, leaping through the ropes and slamming Perez to the floor, only to get rocked with a dropkick from Giulia, and now everyone was outside of the ring.

Back in the ring, Sky would miss Giulia, but Giulia never had a chance to capitalize, as Ripley made it back into the ring and shoved Giulia right into the way of a diving Perez. Perez took out Giulia, and then Sky clocked Perez on the side of the head. Ripley hit Giulia with a headbutt, and then Ripley hit Giulia with a riptide while Sky pinned Perez. They got the win, and now Perez and Giulia have all the reason to join forces with someone else to get the better of their opponents.

With those discussions at play, a team of Balor, Perez, and Giulia would instantly be a viable threat, and since McDonagh has been loyal to Balor so far, it would make sense for him to join the group as well. If you are looking for a fifth member, you could either recruit a surprise person turning heel or recruit someone who is being called up from NXT. There are lots of options there, but it would give Raw or SmackDown a new powerhouse team to deal with, and the numbers advantage could help Perez and Giulia start to take down some of the bigger names in the division.

Who do you think should be in this new faction? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!