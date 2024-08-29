WWE NXT’s Roxanne Perez Reacts to Bayley’s Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero Comparisons (Exclusive)

The era of Roxy truly has arrived, as Roxanne Perez has shown to be a dominant WWE NXT Women’s Champion since capturing the Title at Stand & Deliver. Perez looks to continue her momentum at NXT No Mercy, where she will face another of NXT’s bright stars in Jaida Parker. If Perez wins, she will add another big win to her already impressive resume, something that’s being recognized by some of WWE’s best. That includes the Role Model herself Bayley, who recently praised Perez and compared her to greats like Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. ComicBook had the chance to speak to Perez and get her reaction to Bayley’s comparisons, and to say Perez is thrilled would be an understatement.

In Legendary Company

Perez has been a popular topic lately, as in addition to Bayley’s comments Perez was also mentioned in some back and forth opinions by Bully Ray and Booker T. Whether it’s praise or criticism, Perez takes it all in stride, and knows just how much work she’s put into making it to this point in her career.

“You know, I always try to take everything with a grain of salt, especially all the criticism and the hate. I’ve been doing this for about 10 years, so I think that I’ve definitely, like I said earlier, not only have I solidified myself as NXT Women’s Champion, but as a prodigy you know,” Perez said. “I’ve been putting in the work for 10 years so it only makes sense that at 22 years old, I am getting that praise you know.”

As for the comparisons to Mysterio and Guerrero, Perez doesn’t take those compliments lightly in the least. “And it was pretty crazy to me to hear Bailey compare me to people like Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero, people that I grew up thinking were absolute Legends, which they are,” Perez said. “So to be in the mix with those names is insane to me, it really is. Like I don’t take that compliment lightly. It’s really cool.”

Bayley’s original comments on Perez were part of an interview with Joey Karni of The Angle Podcast (H/T to Fightful), and Bayley couldn’t have been more complimentary, saying that Perez has a perfect combination of in-ring ability and technical skill. “Right now on fire is Roxanne Perez. She is probably one of the top women’s champions that NXT has had, if not the best, and that’s coming from a former NXT Women’s Champion,” Bayley said. “I also can’t wait for her to be here because she’s incredible in the ring she’s like a little Rey Mysterio but also like Eddie Guerrero, like very technical, she can do it all.”

WWE NXT No Mercy Updated Card

NXT Championship Match: Ethan Page (C) vs. Joe Hendry (Special Referee Trick Williams)

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Jaida Parker

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Chase U (Ridge Holland and Andre Chase C) vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer

NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (C) vs. Tony D’Angelo

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan (C) vs. Wendy Choo

Wes Lee vs Zachary Wentz

