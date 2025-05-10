WWE 2K25 DLC Trailer Reveals First Looks at Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and MCMG

Play video

WWE 2K25 will be releasing its first DLC pack next week, and during tonight’s WWE SmackDown, fans got their first look at superstars Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia, as well as more extended looks at the Motor City Machine Guns, who made their debut earlier this week. The DLC trailer features clear though brief looks at all four Superstars during their entrances and in-ring gameplay, though we also get a rundown of the other additions coming with the pack, which include new moves, taunts, MyFaction content, and more. You can watch the new trailer in the post below (via @WhatsTheStatus), and you can find our full review of WWE 2K25 right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to Vaquer, the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin), and Giulia, there is also a fifth playable celebrity in the pack, but that is still being kept a mystery. We do, however, see the Prime Bottle wrestling in the ring, so KSI and IShowSpeed are both early favorites to be in that spot.

The New Wave pack will feature over 40 new moves and taunts, new quests in The Island, and new MyFaction content, including Ruby cards for R-Truth and Kurt Angle. The trailer also revealed a new Locker Code that’s available to be redeemed now, which is WMANIA41PACKS. That will get you two WrestleMania 41 Vol. 2 packs once redeemed.

Motor City Machine Guns are in the building, bringing their high-speed, high-flying, and hard-hitting style to #WWE2K25, debuting in the New Wave Pack on May 14! #FirstLook @SuperChrisSabin @AlexShelley313



Grab the Season Pass today! pic.twitter.com/eTtNTx2yyw — #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) May 7, 2025

As for the superstars themselves, we get new glimpses of their entrances, and then we see a few of their moves in the ring. One of the first moves we see is Vaquer’s SVB finisher against Giulia, and later we do see the signal for the Devil’s Kiss, but the move isn’t shown in the trailer. Then later in the match, we see Giulia getting some payback and hitting Vaquer with Northern Lights. We also get a quick glimpse of Motor City Machine Guns’ famous finishing move Skull and Bones, and you can check out all of the new footage in the post above. You can find the full WWE 2K25 DLC release list below as well.

New Wave Pack – May 14, 2025

Alex Shelley

Chris Sabin

Giulia

Stephanie Vaquer

Special celebrity guest to be announced

Dunk & Destruction Pack – June 25, 2025

Abyss

Great Khali

Three NBA stars to be announced

Fearless Pack – July 23, 2025

New Jack

Jordynne Grace

Penta

Bull Nakano

Special celebrity guest to be announced

Attitude Era Superstars Pack – September 17, 2025

D’Lo Brown

Billy Gunn

Road Dogg

Victoria

Mark Henry

Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack – November 12, 2025

Jesse Ventura

“Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff

Tito Santana

Junkyard Dog

Sid Justice

Are you excited to see Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and the Motor City Machine Guns joining the WWE 2K25 roster? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!