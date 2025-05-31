WWE’s Newest Qualifying Superstar Could Win It All at Money in the Bank

Play video

Bianca Belair would make her return to WWE TV after being sidelined with an injury, and while she isn’t back in action just yet, it didn’t take long for her presence to draw out a host of superstars. That included Naomi and Jade Cargill, who right after had a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Nia Jax, and the bad blood between everyone was evident from the start. That doesn’t mean there weren’t alliances, though, as Naomi and Jax delivered a beatdown to Cargill for a while during the match, but ultimately that alliance quickly faltered once someone went for a pin. Despite trying to seal the deal with the annihilator, Naomi would claim the win, and now she will make an already stacked women’s match that much more chaotic. In fact, she’s one of two superstars who probably have the best chance of winning it all, neck and neck with Alexa Bliss.

Naomi was in all-out attack mode on Cargill, and back from the break, we learned that Cargill had slammed Jax to the mat and then knocked her out of the ring. Naomi continued to attack Cargill in the corner, and then Naomi went up top but was caught by Cargill, who hit a Samoan drop on Naomi.

Cargill then slammed Naomi down for a pin, but Jax raced into the ring to break it up. Jax went to work on Naomi and Cargill, slamming them down and taunting the crowd a bit before stomping on both of her opponents. Jax hit a leg drop on Naomi and then threw Cargill out of the ring before hitting another big leg drop on Naomi for a cover, but Naomi kicked out before the 3-count.

Naomi got back to her feet and knocked Jax to the mat, but couldn’t keep her down for the pin, so she followed up with a kick and an attempted sleeper hold, but Jax got to her feet and threw Naomi to the floor. Cargill was back to her feet and went toe to toe with Jax, unleashing heavy strikes to the head before shoving her out of the ring and to the floor. Naomi then attacked Cargill and left her vulnerable, leading to Jax smashing Cargill into the ring post.

At this point, Naomi and Jax formed an alliance, with Naomi holding Cargill as Jax attacked. Jax then threw Naomi into Cargill into the corner before slamming her once more, and Naomi then hit Cargill with a running knee strike. Cargill was getting pummeled as Jax and Naomi continued their team-up, but as soon as Naomi went to pin Cargill, that alliance was broken up by Jax. Then Naomi broke up a pin attempt from Jax right after, and they quickly turned on each other, with Jax gaining the upper hand.

Cargill finally got back to her feet and slammed down Jax, giving Naomi the chance to capitalize, but Cargill then slammed her down into a cover, only for Jax to break it up at the last minute. Cargill had Jax up top, but Naomi interrupted, and then Jax hit a splash on both, though she couldn’t secure a pin. Jax then slammed Naomi down from the top rope, but her cover was interrupted by a splash from Cargill, and no one could secure the cover.

Cargill met Naomi up top and then hit her with a superplex, but that led to Jax trying for an annihilator. Naomi countered the move and rolled up Jax for the pin, and she will now join Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Rhea Ripley in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Now one spot remains in the match, and we’ll learn who joins the match on next Monday’s Raw.

