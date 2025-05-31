Major AEW Star Reportedly a Free Agent, WWE Debut Expected Soon

Play video

WWE has been adding a number of big stars to the roster over the past year, but it appears that they’ve just added one more, and she’s going to be a huge deal whenever she debuts. The star we are talking about is none other than former AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May, and while there were previous rumors that she might be hitting free agency soon, that appears to have now happened, as May is no longer listed on the official AEW roster page (via PW Insider). That typically means the person in question is a free agent, and sources say that May is expected to debut for WWE in the near future, adding one more incredibly talented superstar to an already stacked women’s roster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previous reports indicated that WWE was ready to make a major offer to May once she was a free agent, and by all indications, that seems to have been correct. It’s not known which brand May will join once she is officially signed, as we’ve seen stars debut on Raw, NXT, and SmackDown in the past.

If May were to debut in NXT, it would be a boost to the brand’s women’s division, which just had a number of stars move to the main roster over the past month. Roxanne Perez and Giulia made their debuts on Monday Night Raw, though Giulia soon moved over to SmackDown, and in both cases, NXT lost two former Champions. They are set to lose even more soon, so having someone of May’s talent come in for at least a little bit would certainly be welcome there.

That said, we could also see May move immediately to the main roster, just as Jade Cargill was when she came from AEW. Cargill was teased on Raw, SmackDown, and NXT before eventually debuting and joining the SmackDown roster, where she would team up with Bianca Belair to form a powerful Tag Team that would eventually win Championship Gold.

It remains to be seen what the plan is, but there are a number of superstars that would make for perfect first feuds. If she goes to NXT, superstars like Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, Zaria, and Thea Hail would be great choices. If she heads to Raw, superstars like Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Becky Lynch, and Lyra Valkyria would all make great opponents, and if she heads to SmackDown, stars like Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, and Giulia all would match-up brilliantly as well.

Where would you like to see Mariah May go if she joins WWE? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!