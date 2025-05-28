WWE’s Shocking Title Loss Suggests Huge Main Roster Call-Up Happening Soon

Play video

WWE has brought a number of high-profile free agents into the company over the past year, and it’s hard to argue with the fact that Stephanie Vaquer has been one of the biggest. Vaquer has taken WWE by storm during her short tenure, becoming a double Champion in NXT and then taking the NXT Title to Raw and getting a major reaction from the crowd despite not even being on the roster yet. Her NXT Title reign so far has been fantastic, which is why everyone was truly shocked tonight when she lost the NXT Women’s Champion to Fatal Influence. While the loss is in fact shocking, it would not be shocking to see Vaquer fast-tracked to the main roster as a result, and at this point, it seems imminent.

Vaquer has been having issues with Fatal Influence for a while now, but Vaquer’s been able to defeat both Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley in previous Title defenses. Jayne found a way to get a second shot at Vaquer for the Title though, and while it seems that her faction is about to implode, they got on the same page long enough to take Vaquer down.

Jayne was locked in throughout the match, disrupting Vaquer’s momentum at several points, and the chaos that happened outside of the ring midway through certainly helped as well. Despite all that chaos, Vaquer turned the tide and was able to slam Jayne down and almost get the win, but Jayne survived a while longer.

Jayne hit a big knee strike on the Champ but it wasn’t enough to keep her down, and Vaquer retaliated with the nasty Dragon Screw on Jayne’s leg. At this point, you could really see the wear and tear of the past week take a toll on Vaquer, as she was coming off of an intensely physical battle against Jordynne Grace at Battleground and any number of matches on Raw and NXT over the past several weeks as well.

Still, Vaquer was able to push through the pain and lock in an armbar submission over the ropes, but then Jazmyn Nix distracted the referee and allowed Henley to spin around the ring post and deliver a brutal kick to Vaquer’s head. Jayne got Vaquer back in the ring and went for the pin, and she was as shocked as the crowd when the referee counted 1,2,3. Jacy Jayne is finally an NXT Women’s Champion, and the era of Vaquer in NXT might now be over.

While we will likely see a rematch, Vaquer seems primed for Monday Night Raw superstardom. Her past matches on Raw, including a phenomenal one that was cut short against Iyo Sky, have been excellent, and she’s drawn big reactions from the crowd despite being primarily on NXT over the past few months. Adding her to the Raw or SmackDown roster will instantly shake things up for the better, though she does seem destined for Raw at this point, especially with Giulia setting up shop over on SmackDown.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Vaquer debut on Raw after Money in the Bank, which means she would be in the mix for a potential match at SummerSlam, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

What did you think of the result, and will we see Vaquer on WWE Raw in the next few weeks?