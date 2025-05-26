A WWE Superstar Just Shocked the World in TNA World Title Win

Play video

The WWE and TNA crossover has been full of unexpected moments, but nothing tops what happened during tonight’s main event of NXT Battleground. After weeks of battles on the microphone (including a full rap performance and concert), it was time for Joe Hendry to defend his TNA World Championship against Trick Williams, and the crowd was clearly in Hendry’s corner from the beginning. Williams entered the match cocky and perhaps underestimating Hendry, but the TNA Champ proved that he was not someone to take lightly. Williams locked in afterwards and pulled out every trick he had, including finding a way to rake the eyes and slam Hendry down on his own Championship, propelling Williams to a truly shocking win. Trick Williams is now your new TNA World Champion.

Williams kept showboating at the start of the match, but Hendry would make him pay with a series of big chops and a clothesline that sent Williams careening towards the floor. Henry added insult to injury when he jumped over the ropes and slammed Williams to the floor, but despite being humbled, Williams kept taunting.

Williams caught Hendry at one point in the center of the ring, and after throwing him down, he pulled off Hendry’s patented look at the camera. Hendry was livid, but Williams kept the momentum, only to get slammed down by Hendry soon after. Williams rebounded by slamming Hendry into the announce table and then following with a Trick Shot, but Hendry wasn’t nearly done yet and kicked out of the pin.

Williams tried to use the TNA World Championship to hit Hendry, but the referee caught him and pulled it away from him. Hendry almost pinned Williams right after, but Williams kicked out, only to get set up for a slam from the Champ. Unfortunately, on the way up, Williams attacked Hendry in the eyes, and as Hendry recovered, Williams lifted Hendry in the air and slammed him face-first onto his own Championship.

While dazed, Hendry still got to his feet, only to get rocked with a second Trick Shot. That was the last one, though, as Williams pinned Hendry and stunned the crowd. Williams is now the new TNA World Champion, and this is the first time that a WWE NXT Superstar is the World Champion in TNA. This is going to shake things up considerably for both NXT and TNA, as Williams will now be one of the faces of TNA, as he also appears on NXT. As for what that means for Hendry, we’ll have to wait and see, but the NXT Universe is likely not done with Hendry in the least.

NXT Battleground

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Sol Ruca (C) def. Kelani Jordan

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer (C) def. Jordynne Grace

NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi (C) def. Myles Borne

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, and Josh Briggs def. The Culling

Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo def. Tony D’Angelo

TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry (C) vs. Trick Williams

