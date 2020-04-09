Wynonna Earp Cast to Tweet Along With SyFy Marathon

Is there a better way to keep busy during the quarantine than watching movies and tv shows along with their creators and stars? Over the last couple of weeks, people have taken to social media for some fun watch parties. ComicBook.com has hosted a few #QuarantineWatchParty events recently with James Gunn joining for a viewing of Guardians of the Galaxy earlier this week. Other celebrities have hosted their own events from Kyle MacLachlan and Mädchen Amick celebrating the 30th anniversary of Twin Peaks to Taika Waititi hosting an Instagram Live screening of Thor: Ragnarok. You may have noticed that Wynonna Earp is trending on Twitter today, and that’s because SYFY is hosting a marathon, which will soon include the show’s cast and crew tweeting along.

The #WynonnaEarp #TBT Season 1 marathon starts right NOW on @SYFY. Let’s take it way back, #Earpers ⏰ And be sure to live tweet alongside our cast, starting at 12 PM EST,” @Wynonna Earp tweeted. You can check out the tweet below:

The #WynonnaEarp #TBT Season 1 marathon starts right NOW on @SYFY. Let’s take it way back, #Earpers ⏰ And be sure to live tweet alongside our cast, starting at 12 PM EST. pic.twitter.com/CUy3gRyio3 — Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) April 9, 2020

As you can see, the event is set to include Varun Saranga (Jeremy Chetri), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), Emily Andras (creator), and Kat Barrell (Nicole Haught). Stay tuned to see some of the best tweets from the cast, but in the meantime, here are some great early tweets from fans and Andras…

The Captain Has Arrived

Watching this season one marathon like #WynonnaEarp pic.twitter.com/KSj9huspUL — Emily Andras (@emtothea) April 9, 2020

The Joy

Nothing brings me greater joy than seeing these six faces laughing while reminiscing about #WynonnaEarp. Happy Season 1 marathon day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5xiADfX2Ix — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) April 9, 2020

Audition Gems

Beautiful Earp babies. They just don’t know it yet… #WynonnaEarp https://t.co/xaOo6ywFGr — Emily Andras (@emtothea) April 9, 2020

Hello, Waverly!

Greatest entrance in television history. (Trust me I watch a lot of tv) #WynonnaEarp pic.twitter.com/WrQqf0fgjX — Megan (@Nuutmeg) April 9, 2020

Iconic

Is this my favorite character introduction? Yes, yes it is. Did this moment change my world? Yes, yes it did. Love at first sight? Yes, yes it was. #WynonnaEarp #WynonnaEarpMarathon pic.twitter.com/ELOW6kKvWR — Katie Cleek (@cleekers) April 9, 2020

Buffy Connection

Very few people know that @amber_benson was an early champion of #WynonnaEarp. She allowed me to stay at her place when I had to make my frequent trips to LA to make the BTS content for #iTunes.



This is me live tweeting in her space. pic.twitter.com/Yy6kxLySzw — Voltron of What Day Is It?™ (@allisontype) April 9, 2020

More Audition Treats

their auditions!!! we need to see them all #WynonnaEarp pic.twitter.com/EPkIwRzjew — jess (@wavesjess) April 9, 2020

What Is Time?

An Astute Observation

I do love pointing out that Waverly literally kisses everyone in the show except Champ. LOL #WynonnaEarp pic.twitter.com/sYpUpYzNN6 — Nedley’s Office (@nedleysoffice) April 9, 2020

Earpers Have Each Other’s Backs

I’m recording all the cast tidbits from the season 1 #WynonnaEarp marathon and will post after the marathon ends for any #Earpers who may have missed it! :)) — Nathalie (@DeepDarkVoid_) April 9, 2020

The Ship That Keeps On Giving

Wow, early Wayhaught still gives me butterflies. #WynonnaEarp — Nic (@njnic23) April 9, 2020

Fun Fact From Emily

Fun fact: @realtimrozon is actually auditioning for Dolls in this clip. We brought him back in to read for Doc (whom I was sure would be blonde so I was kinda skeptical) but Tim 🤯😍 and the rest was 🤠#WynonnaEarp https://t.co/afL1FJ5mtk — Emily Andras (@emtothea) April 9, 2020

Wynonna Earp is expected to come back for a fourth season, but like so many shows, production is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

