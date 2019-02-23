‘Wynonna Earp’ Production Delay Explained — And Did It Get a Secret Season 5?

Less than a day after the fandom began to mount a “save-our-show” campaign, it seems as though Wynonna Earp‘s production woes are due to IDW Entertainment having cash flow problems.

The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline both have articles out claiming that IDW is running a deficit, and having difficulty coming up with the money to begin production on the planned fourth season of Wynonna Earp, which was announced last summer at Comic Con.

“IDW is committed to continuing to tell the Wynonna Earp story,” IDW told ComicBook.com via e-mail. “Much like the fans, we are passionate about not only the series, but the comics, the characters and the overall message that the Wynonna Earp franchise carries. We are in the process of working out the details for how the Wynonna story will continue and will share new details very soon.”

The Deadline story adds the tantalizing wrinkle that the series has apparently been “quietly renewed” not just for a fourth but a fifth season as well, with IDW obligated to SYFY to create those episodes.

Of course, it would be a very quiet renewal, since showrunner Emily Andras seemed taken aback by that line, tweeting “Excuse me does this say two more seasons? How curious and extra infuriating,” then following that up with, “Are they saying we can have tons of show or no show? Because get it together, 2019.”

Of course, it is likely that Andras is pretty constrained by what she can say publicly, and if the fifth-season pickup were true, she might be unable to talk about it until she gets the go-ahead. Her initial tweet that kickstarted the firestorm was deleted pretty quickly, and earlier today, she similarly thanked the fans for gearing up when she indicated they would have to fight for the show…then joked that if anybody asks, that is totally not what she meant.

Sorry I made you change out of your hiatus pants into your battle pantaloons but I waited as long as I could by myself. Thanks for showing up. If anyone asks, this tweet is about sports pic.twitter.com/4e7RqXrKBh — Emily Andras (@emtothea) February 22, 2019

At present, the start of production has been delayed, with no specific date yet set, but both IDW and SYFY remain committed to the series.

The company also has a Locke & Key series in development at Hulu. The forthcoming Batman vs. the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated movie is “inspired by” the IDW/DC crossover comics, but was apparently not co-financed with IDW.