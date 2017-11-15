‘The X-Files’ Season 11 Premiere Date Announced

The truth, as well as a new season of The X-Files, is closer than you think!

On Wednesday, Fox announced that the fan-favorite sci-fi series would be returning for its 11th season, or second revival season, on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Paired with 9-1-1, the new crime series from American Horror Story ceator Ryan Murphy, X-Files will take over Wednesday nights for the network. The 10-episode series will air every week while Star and Empire are on hiatus. X-Files will be scheduled in the 8-9 p.m. slot.

Creator Chris Carter is returning for the new season, along with stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, reprising their roles as Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. Mitch Pileggi will also be back to play FBI Asst. Director Waler Skinner.

In addition to the returning actors, guest stars for this season include Annabeth Gish, Robbie Amell, Lauren Ambrose, Karin Konoval, Barbara Hershey, Haley Joel Osment and William B. Davis.

After returning from a long hiatus last year, X-Files was Fox’s No. 2 broadcast drama, drawing nearly 16 million viewers.