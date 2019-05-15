X-Men: The Animated Series Juggernaut Voice Actor Rick Bennett Passes Away

Rick Bennett, the actor and filmmaker who voiced The Juggernaut in X-Men: The Animated Series as well as numerous other appearances in video games, has reportedly passed away. The news has been circulating for about a week, with little official information available. The most reliable source on Bennett’s passing was the Toronto Film School, where he served as faculty for several years. You can see a brief video they put together below.

“Rick spent nearly 40 years working in film and television, and it was a career that took him all over the world working as a production manager, director, producer and a voice actor,” the school wrote on their Facebook page. “For us though, Rick was an educator and leader. When Yorkville University decided to re-launch the Toronto Film School in 2010, it was Rick who assembled the faculty, updated the curriculum and instilled the tremendous spirit and emphasis on collaboration and teamwork that defines Toronto Film School programs. In recent years Rick had been an ambassador for the school and acted as the director of special projects, where he was able to work closely with and mentor many young filmmakers while continuing to position Toronto Film School graduates in Toronto’s film and television industry. Rick has had a tremendous impact on the lives and careers of countless students and his many friends and colleagues. He will be missed.”

A few days ago, filmmaker Hassan Madlough, who studied under Bennett at the Toronto Film School, posted a response to Twitter as well.

Rick was the dean of our film school. My teacher in production and mentor on my film Blind Dream. He handed me the best cinematography award at 2013 TFS film festival which was the first motivation to start my career in film industry. Rest In Paradise Rick Bennett 💔 pic.twitter.com/QDmuXUTdbs — حسن سعيد (@madlough) May 14, 2019

During his decades-long career as an actor, voice actor, writer, director, and producer, Bennett did a lot — but besides playing the Juggernaut and Colossus in X-Men, he also directed the 1991 TV movie based on Marvel’s Power Pack. You can see a clip from it below.

Our thoughts are with Bennett’s friends and family during this difficult time.

