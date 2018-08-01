Timothy Hutton Joins ‘Y: The Last Man’ Pilot

FX’s Y: The Last Man pilot has roped in another star.

Timothy Hutton has reportedly signed on for the upcoming post-apocalyptic pilot episode, according to Deadline. Hutton will be portraying the president of the United States.

Hutton is best known for his Oscar-winning turn in Ordinary People, which made him the youngest recipient ever of the Best Supporting Actor award. In recent years, he has become known for his appearances on Leverage and American Crime.

Y: The Last Man draws inspiration from the Vertigo series of the same name, which envisions a post-apocalyptic world where almost every male mammal has been wiped out. The series follows Yorick (Barry Keoghan) and his monkey Ampersand, as they attempt to canvass that world.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how Hutton’s role plays out over the tenure of Y: The Last Man, seeing as his character will presumably be dead once the cataclysmic event happens. Fans will just have to wait and see whether Hutton’s role is just for the pilot episode, or extends to flashbacks or some sort of other medium. Seeing as Hutton also just joined the cast of How to Get Away With Murder, it just might end up being the former.

The cast of Y: The Last Man also includes Diane Lane as Jennifer Brown, Imogen Poots as Hero, Lashana Lynch as Agent 355, Juliana Canfield as Beth, and Marin Ireland as Nora. Amber Tamblyn recently signed on to play the President’s daughter.

It’s been a long period of time since Y: The Last Man was first optioned to live-action, with a film version in the works from 2007 to 2014. FX then began developing the project in 2015, with American Gods and Logan alum Michael Green tapped to write the script.

“When [Green] first pitched his take on it to Nina Jacobson, our producer, and me a long time ago, he came in saying he wanted to do something about toxic masculinity,” Vaughan said in an interview late last year. “It felt very relevant, and unfortunately I think it’s only become more relevant with each passing day. His take on it was really brave and very different, but exciting as well. I really admire how audacious he’s been with his translation.”

A pilot was officially ordered in April of this year, and FX has been increasingly hopeful about the series making it to the small screen.

“[We feel] pretty optimistic, not quite at a final decision point,” FX CEO John Landgraf said back in January of this year. “But we got a script I really like, a draft we really like recently. Michael [Green] is available, because he’s not involved in American Gods [anymore].”

Y: The Last Man does not currently have a release date. ComicBook.com will provide you with more updates as they come about.