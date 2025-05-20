Yellowjackets Finally Renewed for Season 4 (But What About Season 5?)

After a month of suspense, Showtime has officially renewed Yellowjackets for a fourth season. The survival drama series wrapped up Season 3 last month, and fans have been terrified that it would end on a cliffhanger. The writers and producers of the show have said that they always planned on telling this story over the course of five seasons, so even Season 4 may not solve every mystery The Wilderness has to offer. Still, a renewal announcement is very good news, and a promising sign for the conclusion fans want. The announcement touted the high ratings for Season 3 as a driving reason for the show to continue.

“Yellowjackets has become a cultural juggernaut, with season three shattering all previous records – we are thrilled to announce its renewal for a season four on Paramount+,” said Paramount executive Christ McCarthy. “Ashley [Lyle] and Bart [Nickerson] have masterfully crafted an utterly singular, genre-defying phenomenon— a perfect alchemy of psychological horror, survival thriller, and coming-of-age drama that continues to captivate audiences worldwide, brought to life by our extraordinarily talented and beloved cast.”

Yellowjackets hit a series high with its Season 3 finale, with 3 million viewers around the world in its first week after release. On top of that, social media engagement for the series peaked in Season 3 as well, indicating a snowball effect as the show picks up more viewers from year to year. With a cliffhanger to satisfy after Season 3, it seems safe to assume that most fans will be back for Season 4, and perhaps bring some friends and family with them as new viewers.

Yellowjackets fans often cite the five-season plan in their predictions and their concerns for the show’s longevity, though in truth, the writers and producers have described this plan as pretty flexible. Back in 2022, Lyle told The Hollywood Reporter that the team was taking it all one season at a time, with the primary goal of simply finding a satisfying ending — whenever that might come. That means as long as the writers and producers know when the show will end in advance, they can arrange a decent ending for the team.

After the events of Season 3, the need for five seasons may not seem as pressing to some fans anymore, either. Some key questions have already been answered, and the lingering ones could be wrapped up succinctly without much screentime. There are also many questions that will likely be left hanging no matter when the show ends, such as the fine line between the supernatural and psychological. Some fans would like an outright answer on this subject, but others are content to fill in the blanks themselves.

Yellowjackets is streaming now on Paramount+. A fourth season has now been ordered, but it has no release date yet. The show airs on Showtime, and streams simultaneously on Paramount+.