Will Yellowjackets Season 3 Finally Solve This Major Mystery?

The Yellowjackets Season 3 trailer gave fans plenty to chew on while awaiting the season’s debut on Valentine’s Day. The Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated series is chock-full of mysteries that viewers hope might be resolved soon. One of the biggest questions revolves around the mysterious figure called the Man with No Eyes. Otherwise known as the No-Eyed Man, the character is directly connected to Taissa Turner (played by Jasmin Savoy Brown and Tawny Cypress). Thus far, he has only appeared in Yellowjackets to Taissa and her grandmother, Nana Bassey. Towards the end of the Yellowjackets Season 3 trailer, there is a very quick glimpse of the man, confirming he will be returning — and possibly with a few answers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do we know about the Man with No Eyes? The creepy character first appeared in Yellowjackets Season 1, Episode 3 — “The Dollhouse,” when fans saw a young Taissa encounter the terrifying man for the first time. The child is with her ailing grandmother when Nana Bassey begins talking to someone in a mirror. Taissa wonders if her grandma is seeing an angel, recalling a conversation with her about being called back to heaven when you die. Unfortunately, the dying woman is not seeing an angel but a “man with no eyes.” Young Taissa sees him in the mirror as Nana Bassey yells, “Don’t let him take my eyes!”

We later learn that Taissa sometimes experiences visions of the Man with No Eyes while sleepwalking. One of these incidents occurs when teen Van (Liv Hewson) chaperones teen Taissa (Brown) during an episode. She asks the sleepwalking version of Taissa how she knows where she’s going, and Taissa says “the one with no eyes” shows her. The alternate Taissa also vaguely explains that she follows the figure “when ‘she’ lets me.” When Taissa is awake, Van explains to her what happened, including them being led to a tree with a symbol carved on it. Taissa is troubled by what she hears, though she claims not to know who the Man with No Eyes is.

He appears to Taissa again as an adult when she gives a speech outside of her home about staying in the race for New Jersey state senator despite having agreed with Simone (Rukiya Bernard) to drop out. Taissa’s wife is worried after the word “SPILL” is painted in red on their front door, in addition to the stress the campaign has taken on their family. Later, Taissa is elected state senator, potentially thanks to her alter ego building a shrine and performing a ritual with Taissa’s dead dog she killed. Taissa had already been fearful of what this dangerous side of her was capable of, as she attempted to stay awake every night, only to be tormented by more visions of the Man with No Eyes and this other version of herself.

Tawny Cypress and Showrunner Ashley Lyle on the No-Eyed Man

Image Courtesy of Paramount+ with Showtime

In an interview with Elle in April 2023, Cypress spoke about working with the Man with No Eyes (portrayed by Brahm Taylor in Season 1 and Brody Romhanyi in Season 2). Cypress described the character as “just as scary in person.”

“It’s a prosthetic that he wears over his face,” she said. “And he’s like 8 feet tall. And he knows he’s creepy too. He loves it. He freaking loves it.”

When asked if she knew the meaning behind the mysterious Man with No Eyes, Cypress admitted at the time that she knew nothing about the character. “I know as much as the audience does,” the actress said. “I know that she’s been seeing him since childhood. The major questions about Taissa that we all have — I have them, too — are not going to get answered until at least Season 3. She’s the long-run story.”

During a panel at PaleyFest 2023, Yellowjackets co-showrunner Ashley Lyle offered more information about the Man with No Eyes during the audience Q&A (via Business Insider).

“All I’m going to say about the Man with No Eyes is that we see in the first season that Tai has lived as this person who’s based her life on pragmatism,” Lyle said. “I personally believe that she would define herself as an atheist, if not, an agnostic. And yet, as a young child, she had this incredibly informative, traumatic experience when her grandmother, who she was very close to, was close to death and had this sort of terrifying moment where she was anticipating, you know, the transition to the next life and expecting sort of angels and trumpets and instead had a terrifying vision.

“I’ve gone down the rabbit hole of things like near-death experiences, and there are a lot of threads about hospice nurses and what people do in their last moments,” Lyle continued. “And, I’ve lost a lot of sleep because of it because it’s a not uncommon experience that people will see something … disturbing. And so I think that for Taissa, who’s very much not in touch with her spiritual self, and very much not in touch with her ability to believe, or, her faith, there’s this sort of symbolic character of, you know, you could look at him as death incarnate.

“I think what he represents is ‘the unknown’ and the unknown is something that Taissa is very uncomfortable with as a character,” Lyle added. “And we will dig further into that.”

The first two seasons of Yellowjackets are available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime. Season 3 will premiere on Friday, February 14th.