I Need Yellowjackets Season 3 to Answer One Major Question

With Yellowjackets Season 3 arriving soon, one of its oldest mysteries is ready to be solved. The very first scene of the series plunged viewers into a snow-covered forest as a faceless and unnamed girl is chased shoeless through the cold. We hear others in the wilderness cawing and making wild noises to scare the fleeing person before she suddenly plummets into a pit. As her pursuers draw closer, we see the girl has been impaled by branches standing vertically like spears in the ground. Thus began the mystery surrounding the identity of the Pit Girl, whose only identifiers so far included her physical appearance and the necklace she was wearing at the time of her death.

Yellowjackets Season 3 premieres on Valentine’s Day 2025, and I honestly can’t think of a better way to celebrate the holiday. The new season will arrive nearly two years after the second season was released in March 2023. Generally, it’s been a long time for fans to wait to see new episodes of Showtime’s popular horror dramedy, but even longer when considering there are still many open threads regarding the show’s numerous enigmas. There are many questions surrounding the mythical wilderness the group is stuck in, and we’re still wondering about the Man with No Eyes, among other secrets. Still, the Pit Girl’s identity remains the original mystery of Yellowjackets, and it’s time the writers solve this particular puzzle in Season 3.

Who Is the Pit Girl in Yellowjackets?

Image Courtesy of Showtime Networks

I was half surprised when the second season failed to reveal identity of Pit Girl. Still, another side of me loved how fans were invited to continue piecing together the puzzle by process of elimination as the story went on. A significant part of what makes mystery stories like Yellowjackets fun is being able to discuss and theorize with others instead of everything simply being revealed over time. There has to be a balance, though, and while I have enjoyed theorizing about the Pit Girl and the future victims of the series, I think we’re all ready for the truth about the dead girl.

I’ve long held the theory that one of the show’s side characters, Mari (Alexa Barajas), is the girl in the pit — seemingly one of the most popular theories among Yellowjackets fans who have hashed it out on the show’s Reddit community. The most apparent reason is that her long, dark hair and overall appearance are very similar to those of the dead girl. Another clue is thanks to Misty, who appears extremely pleased after cannibalizing the Pit Girl. Either she is just enjoying the taste of human flesh and a full belly, or Misty’s secretly happy about the girl’s demise because their shared history isn’t pleasant. In Season 2, Mari treats Misty poorly, often making fun of her. She’s also rightly suspicious of Misty following Crystal’s death. This would make Misty’s reaction after eating the Pit Girl make even more sense if it is confirmed to be Mari — and perfectly fits Misty’s personality.

As the ritualistic element of Yellowjackets began to play out, we eventually learned that the necklace the Pit Girl was wearing belonged to Jackie and then Shauna, but it now holds a darker meaning. Whoever draws the Queen of Hearts from a deck of cards then wears the necklace, marked for sacrifice. The necklace ultimately doesn’t help identify the Pit Girl, but initially, it was a clever use of symbolism to keep fans guessing, which developed into cannibalistic foreshadowing.

So far, we know that Shauna, Lottie, Van, Misty, Natalie, Taissa, and Travis survived the wilderness. Sadly, Natalie and Travis both died as adults between the first two seasons, while Jackie, Laura, Crystal, and Javi never made it out of the woods alive. There are still some characters whose ends remain unclear, such as Coach Ben (who probably sealed his fate after attempting to murder the other young survivors by arson in the Season 2 finale) and Mari. We have yet to see her as an adult, meaning she is still a contender for the title of Pit Girl. Now, we only have to wait a little bit longer for the new season to see if we’ll finally learn the truth, and I, for one, can’t wait.

The first two seasons of Yellowjackets are available to stream on Paramount + with Showtime. Season 3 will premiere on Friday, February 14, 2025.