Yellowjackets Season 3 Trailer Promises to Reveal Darkest Secrets Yet

The trailer for Yellowjackets Season 3 shows secrets coming to a boiling point in both of the show’s timelines, leading to more paranoia and bloodshed. The two-minute preview is set to “Bodies” by Drowning Pool — a surprising but fitting choice for this survival drama, with rising political stakes in The Wilderness and guilt-driven attacks in the present day. It also gives us our first look at new cast member Hilary Swank, whose role has not been revealed yet. The show returns on Valentine’s Day with a two-episode season premiereon Paramount+ with Showtime. It will air on the Showtime cable network two days later.

“As summer arrives, the Yellowjackets face a fragile victory — the brutal winter that nearly claimed them is finally behind them, but distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardize their chances of being rescued,” reads the official logline for Season 3. “In the present, long-buried secrets from their pasts begin to surface. As the women fight to keep their lives from unraveling, they must confront a chilling question: who are they really, and what dark truths are they hiding from each other and themselves?”

It’s been a long wait for Yellowjackets Season 3, which was ordered way back in December of 2022. The show premiered in November of 2021, followed by Season 2 in March of 2023. It has been a major critical success, with praise for the cast and writers in particular. It has done well in terms of streaming metrics as well, although Paramount+ and Showtime have restructured a bit since the last season premiered. Some fans will likely need to renew their subscriptions if they want to watch.

Aside from Swank, the only other new cast member this season is Joel McHale, who is also playing an undisclosed role as a guest star. Of course, the main players are returning — Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse as Shauna, Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Taissa, Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty as Misty, Ella Purnell as Jackie, Steven Krueger as Coach Ben, and Warren Kole as Jeff. The trailer also gives us a glimpse of Elijah Wood returning as amateur investigator Walter Tattersall.

Yellowjackets is about a high school girls’ soccer team from New Jersey flying to Seattle for a national tournament in 1996. Their plane crashes in the remote wilderness of Canada, and the survivors are stranded for 19 months before some are rescued. The show depicts their struggles while flashing forward to 2021, where those that are rescued try to cope with the experience and keep their secrets from that dark time.

Yellowjackets Season 3 premieres on Friday, February 14th on Paramount+ with Showtime. It premieres on the Showtime cable network on Sunday, February 16th. The previous two seasons are streaming now on Paramount+.