Yellowjackets: How to Watch Season 3 on TV & Streaming

Yellowjackets has captivated audiences since 2021 with its dual-timeline narrative following a high school soccer team’s wilderness ordeal after a 1996 plane crash and the survivors’ haunted lives 25 years later. Now, one of television’s most unsettling survival dramas returns this Valentine’s Day with more mysteries, trauma, and potentially cannibalistic horror.

As Season 3 approaches, the stakes have never been higher. In the wilderness, the young survivors have lost their cabin shelter to a suspicious fire. At the same time, their present-day counterparts must process the devastating loss of Natalie (Juliette Lewis), marking the first death of an adult team member. With Academy Award-winner Hilary Swank joining the ensemble cast, and Sophie Nélisse teasing an “unhinged” arc for her character Shauna, viewers are eager to know exactly how they can tune into what showrunners promise will be the most intense chapter yet.

How to Stream Yellowjackets Season 3 Online

Watching Yellowjackets Season 3 as soon as new episodes are released requires specific streaming credentials. The series premieres on February 14, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+ with Showtime, reflecting the platform’s complete integration of Showtime content into its service — a change from previous seasons where viewers could watch through either Showtime’s standalone app or Paramount+.

The Valentine’s Day premiere will feature two episodes, followed by weekly episodic releases until the season finale on April 13th. Notably, a standard Paramount+ subscription won’t suffice. Viewers specifically need the Paramount+ with Showtime add-on to access the show.

How to Watch Yellowjackets Season 3 on TV

There’s also the option of watching new Yellowjackets episodes directly on your TV via the Showtime cable network. There is a catch, though. Season 3 of Yellowjackets will drop new episodes early on streaming (Friday mornings at 3 a.m. ET); the episodes will only air on Showtime two days later on Sunday nights, at 9 p.m. ET.

Beyond the Premiere: Catching Up & Looking Forward

If you’re new to Yellowjackets or need a refresher before Season 3, both previous seasons are available for streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime; Season 1 is also available to stream on Netflix. For viewers who prefer physical media, Seasons 1 and 2 can be purchased on Blu-ray, offering an alternative way to revisit the series’ earlier chapters and special features. This might be particularly valuable given the show’s intricate plotting and the new season’s promise to provide “very clear answers” to significant questions that have haunted the series since its beginning.

Season 3 brings back the series’ acclaimed ensemble cast, including Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and Lauren Ambrose, though notably proceeding without Lewis following her character’s shocking death in Season 2. In addition to Swank, Community star Joel McHale joins the cast in an undisclosed role, while Sara Desjardins, who plays Callie, has been promoted to series regular. The new season also marks the surprising return of Ella Purnell as Jackie Taylor, haunting her former best friend Shauna in the present-day timeline.

Are you excited for Season 3 of Yellowjackets? Which burning mystery do you hope the series solves? Join the discussion in the comments!