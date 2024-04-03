Yellowjackets Star Offers Update on Season 3 and Bonus Episode (Exclusive)

The second season of Yellowjackets came to an end on Showtime last May, and fans of the series have been eager for the third season. It was announced at the end of 2022 that Showtime had already renewed Yellowjackets for a third season which hopefully means the show's creators will get to finish out its five-season plan. However, there's been a delay on Season 3 due to last year's WGA and SAG strikes. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Yellowjackets star Sophie Nélisse (young Shauna) about her upcoming movie, Irene's Vow. During the chat, she gave an update on Yellowjackets and the bonus episode that was teased last year.

"Yeah, we start in like a month," Nélisse shared when asked about the Season 3 production of Yellowjackets. "Yeah, we go back to Vancouver in a month. I have my apartment there. We haven't read any scripts. I don't know anything. I wish I could tell you spoilers. I don't have any."

"No," Nélisse replied when asked if she has seen the bonus episode. "I haven't been able to see it. We weren't there when they were shooting and we were all back home. So I don't know anything that happened. I mean, I read the script. It's a great script. It's super cool. But I haven't seen it. I wish they would have shown us a special little screening, but no, we don't have any."

You can watch our interview with Nélisse at the top of the page.

When Is Yellowjackets Returning For Season 3?

Last month, Yellowjackets co-creator Ashley Lyle hinted that the new season will embrace the tone of the show's first season while star Samantha Hanratty (young Misty) teased that there was a "light start date" for the new episodes.

"We're in the midst of [writing] right now. I don't want to give too much away. I always get in trouble," Lyle revealed to TheWrap. "I will say we see Season 3 as a little bit of a return to Season 1 in terms of the vibe, though. All I will say is that the girls have been out there for a while and they're thriving."

Currently, the show is not expected to return until 2025, and it's unclear how long it will be before the bonus episode debuts.

Fathom Events will release Irena's Vow in theaters on April 15th and April 16th on behalf of Quiver Distribution.