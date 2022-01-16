Yellowjackets Star Ella Purnell Shares Tons of Behind-the-Scenes Content in Honor of Finale

The season finale of Yellowjackets is officially streaming on Showtime, and fans of the new hit series can’t wait to find out what’s in store. The horror/mystery/drama show follows the remaining survivors of a plane crash in the present day as well as their teenage selves as they live in the wilderness for 19 months during the 1990s. Without giving anything away, the finale, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi,” was a big one for Jackie, the character played by Ella Purnell. In honor of the show’s first season finale, Purnell took to Instagram to share a “photo dump” of behind-the-scenes images.

“The Yellowjackets finale is in 2 days!!!! That means a butt load of photo dumps coming your way 😉 Here are some of my favourite moments with some favourite people, in a very particular order,” Purnell captioned her first post followed by an explaination of each photo. Mealine Lynskey, who plays adult Shauna on the show, commented. “You need to get into the writers room ❤️,” she wrote. Sophie Nélisse, who plays young Shauna, also replied. “I LAUGHED OUT LOUD AT EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THESE,” she added. You can check out the first post below:

“Okay, here we go again folks!!! In honour of tomorrow’s finale (😢) here’s another Yellowjackets photo dump but this time YOU write the captions. Make ’em juicy, best ones get posted 😈✨ 🐝,” Purnell captioned her second post. You can take a look at those photos below:

Yellowjackets only premiered on Showtime in November, but the new show already has a huge fan base and even got an early Season 2 renewal. ComicBook.com recently spoke with Jasmin Savoy Brown, who plays young Taissa on the series, and she revealed that there’s a five-season plan for Yellowjackets.

“Here’s the truth: I don’t know the answer to a lot of the questions,” Savoy shared. “I only know as far as the end of Season 1 and they have five seasons already written out in their head. So I only know the answers up to the end of Season 1 and no, no one’s gotten it right. Literally, I have not seen a single correct theory, which is pretty cool. Actually, I have seen one thing, about who the blackmailer is. That’s the only correct [theory]. Nothing else. Nothing correct about antler queen.”

