Yellowstone: 1923 Adds Dexter's Jennifer Carpenter

Yellowstone prequel spinoff 1923 has added a new face to the cast. On Tuesday, it was announced that Dexter star Jennifer Carpenter had been cast in the Paramount+ series in a recurring role for 1923's second season. According to Deadline, Carpenter is set to portray Mamie Fossett, described as a highly capable U.S. Deputy Marshall who "serves warrants and makes arrests with confidence ahead of her time." Production on Season 2 of 1923 is scheduled to begin later this year.

Carpenter is best known for her role in Showtime's Dexter. In that series, Carpenter played Debra Morgan, a police officer who also happens to be the sister of the titular Dexter (played by Michael C. Hall) who happens to be a serial killer working as a blood spatter analyst for the police. Carpenter also played the character in 2022's Dexter: New Blood. Carpenter also appeared in The Exorcism of Emily Rose and recently wrapped work on thriller series Ballistic.

What Is 1923 About?

1923 tells the story a different generation of the Dutton family from Yellowstone, specifically during the early 20th century, with the series following patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren). The series explores the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all created major issues for the mountain west — and the Dutton family who calls the region home.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, 1923 stars Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn, Brandon Sklenar, Jennifer Ehle, and more. The series comes from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. It was recently announced that Season 2 of 1923 will move filming to Texas rather than Montana.

Production on Season 5 of Yellowstone is Underway

While production on Season 2 of 1923 is set to begin later this year, production on the final episodes of Yellowstone's fifth season are underway. Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to be the last for the fan favorite series, with the second set of Season 5 episodes set to premiere in November. The series went on hiatus in January 2023. With Yellowstone ending, there are currently two planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, though details on both series have been few.

As for what to expect for the final episodes of Yellowstone, there are questions about what to expect with that as well, though series star Kevin Costner hasn't ruled out a return to the Western drama, recently telling Today that he'd return under "the right circumstances".

"I've supported that thing and I've loved it, it's been really important to me," Costner said. "I would love to go back under the right circumstances. I think that's what all of us want. At this point, for me, it really needs to be the right circumstances."