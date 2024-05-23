Yellowstone Spinoff Set to Make Major Change for New Season

Yellowstone's spinoff is set to make a major change for next season. 1923 will now be filming in Texas instead of Montana. Austin Business Journal had the report of Season 2 beginning filming in South Austin. Longtime fans of Yellowstone will know, Butte-Silver Bow County played host to the series in the past. But, times are changing. (It's also worth pointing out that 1923 has also had production in Malta, Kenya and South Africa previously. This news would put those moves into question as well.) J.P. Gallagher, the chief executive of the show's former home in Montana told the Austin Business Journal about the decision.

"The decision to film the Yellowstone series of 1923 in Texas is disappointing. Nevertheless, we respect the production team's decision and acknowledge that these choices are influenced by factors beyond our control. We were in talks with the production about 1923 coming back to Butte because of the positive experience they had here, but state tax incentive programs were a major factor for the production to move to Texas."

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick previously signaled his intention for Sheridan to move all of his TV and film production to Texas. Patrick told the press, "On Monday night, I had a great dinner with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and gave him a tour of the Senate. He has incredible talent and an amazing success story. He's the best screenwriter of our time and one of the best storytellers ever to make movies. Best yet, he's a Texan and gets Texas. My goal is for Taylor to move all of his TV and movie production to Texas. Working together, I think we can get it done."

What's Going On With Yellowstone?

Well, the conclusion to this epic Yellowstone saga is quickly approahcing and some of the series stars are already hyping the final chapter. Ian Bohen spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the epsidoes on the horizon. Paramount Network's trademark show is throwing all their chips to the center of the table for the second half. The actor is well-aware of the stakes among the fans. This is one of the most popular shows on TV. If Yellowstone can satisfy with that ending, people will be putting it among the most successful shows of all-time.

"The fans are going to get the [best] conclusion that could possibly be written. Everything will land in a way that is perfectly set. A lot of shows just kind of finish... and they don't satisfy you. This will be completed in a way that it will make sense. I don't know that any show has finished this strongly ever," Bohen explained. "We're expecting to have the best series finale in history. Overconfident maybe, but I think that's what it's going to be. We thank everyone for their patience... It'll be worth the wait, I promise."

Are you excited for 1923 Season 2? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!