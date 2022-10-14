Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Casts Former James Bond Actor

The Yellowstone franchise is dipping back into the prequel well this winter. After releasing acclaimed limited series 1883 last year, Paramount+ is taking the franchise to the 1900s with 1923. The new series follows another generation of Duttons in the family's storied history, though this group will already be on the settled on the Yellowstone Ranch. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren lead the show's cast, and now a former 007 has joined the lineup.

It was announced on Thursday that Timothy Dalton had joined the cast of 1923, playing a "nefarious" rich man named Donald Whitfield. There's no word just yet how many episodes of 1923 will feature Dalton's character.

Dalton was the fourth actor to play James Bond on screen, starring in two 007 films from 1987-1989. He also stars in HBO Max's Doom Patrol series.

Who Stars in Yellowstone's 1923 Prequel?

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren take on the lead roles in 1923. Ford is playing Jacob Dutton, the brother of Tim McGraw's James Dutton, the main character of 1883. Mirren plays Jacob's wife and family matriarch, Cara Dutton.

James Badge Dale has also joined the show's cast, along with Darren Mann, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Ehle, Jerome Flynn, Michell Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Sebastian Roche, and Julia Schlaepfer.

When Is 1923 Premiering?

A specific release date for 1923 hasn't been announced just yet, but Paramount has revealed that it will debut in December 2022 on Paramount+. The series will follow a weekly release schedule, much like 1883 last year.

Yellowstone is quickly becoming one of the biggest properties in Paramount's roster, and the company is clearly going all-in on the Taylor Sheridan-created franchise. In addition to the arrival of 1923, there will be a spinoff to the already existing prequel 1883, which till tell the story of Bass Reeves. The long awaited 6666 spinoff is also acting as a prequel of sorts, and it has been moved from Paramount+ to the Paramount Network.

"Yellowstone's record-breaking performance proves we've tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts," said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. "Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America's favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won't want to miss."