Yellowstone Episode 3 Ends With a Shocking Cliffhanger for Beth Dutton

Beth Dutton always likes to be in control of any situation. It doesn't matter how much chaos is required, Beth will find a way to twist things to her advantage. Just a couple of episodes into Yellowstone's fifth season, Beth has been at the center of all the deals and politics, acting as the chief of staff for her father, the newly elected governor of Montana. Unfortunately for Beth, her positive momentum was halted at the end of Sunday night's episode, and she is facing some serious trouble moving forward.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Yellowstone! Continue reading at your own risk...

In the final moments of the third episode of Yellowstone Season 5, "Tall Drink of Water," Beth Dutton gets arrested. Surprisingly, however, the arrest isn't tied to any of Beth's intimidating or potentially illegal business dealings. She starts a bar fight in Bozeman. Montana, assaulting another woman in the process.

The new episode takes place on Lloyd's birthday, and after scoring a massive win over Market Equities earlier in the day, Beth wants to celebrate with the ranch hands. She insists they all go out to a bar, despite Rip saying it's a bad idea (which turns out to be a bit of foreshadowing).

A woman hits on Rip on the bar, continuing to press on when he says he's married. She claims her husband is in Sacramento and asks where his wife is. The woman approaches Beth, who promptly smashes a beer bottle over her head, sending the entire bar into a brawl. Security guards intervene at one point, putting Beth in a chokehold as the fight continues.

Outside, in the final scene of the episode, the new sheriff talks with Rip about the events. He argues that Beth was put in a chokehold, and reminds the sheriff of what Beth does for a living. The sheriff lets everyone else off with no issue but says he has to take Beth in because she broke the bottle over the other woman's head. The woman insists she is going to be pressing charges and the episode ends with Beth being read her Miranda Rights and taken away by the police.

There's no telling just yet how this will affect John's politics or Beth's new land deals. That said, there's no way it could be spun into a good thing. Beth is facing some serious trouble going forward.

What did you think about the latest episode of Yellowstone? Let us know in the comments!