Yellowstone Creator's Next Paramount+ Series Adds New Cast Members

With the recent return of Yellowstone, the work of Taylor Sheridan is back on many fans' minds. Thanks to an overall deal with Paramount, Sheridan is contributing a number of compelling projects — and it looks like one, the upcoming series Lioness, has just found several new cast members. On Wednesday, it was announced that Sam Asghari (Black Monday, Dollface), Carla Mansour (Reasonable Doubt, Until the End), and Adam Budron (The Blacklist, Wild Indian) will all guest star in the series, while Martin Donovan (Tenet, Big Little Lies) will be a recurring guest star.

These new cast members will join an ensemble already consisting of Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, and Jonah Wharton.

What is Lioness about?

Lioness will follow Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), described as a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine, who is recruited to join the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives. The show, which has been in development for several years, is based on a real CIA program, in which women were trained to infiltrate criminal and terrorist networks.

Lioness will be executive produced by Saldaña, as well as Nicole Kidman, Geyer Kosinski, Jill Wagner, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin.

Sheridan initially created Lioness as part of his overall deal with Paramount, which also includes established shows like Yellowstone, its prequel series 1883, and Mayor of Kingstown. New shows under Sheridan's umbrella will also include another Yellowstone spinoff 1923, as well as Tulsa King, Land Man, and a currently-untitled Bass Reeves series.

"Taylor Sheridan is a visionary creative whose work has reinvented genres and amassed fan bases around the globe; we are thrilled he calls ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment his home," MTV Entertainment president Chris McCarthy said in a statement when Sheridan renewed his overall deal in 2021. "We couldn't be more excited to build upon our partnership with him, expand the Yellowstone universe and showcase Taylor's boundless talent across all of our brands and platforms."

