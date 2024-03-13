Stephen Colbert Shows Kristen Stewart's Rolling Stone Cover Despite CBS Asking Him Not To

Kristen Stewart is busy promoting her new film, Love Lies Bleeding, which is currently playing in select theaters. The Twilight alum recently made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and the host showcased Stewart's recent Rolling Stone magazine cover. Colbert revealed that CBS didn't want him to show the image, but he did it anyway.

"Now before I show this cover, I just want you to know and the audience to know that I think it's a perfectly lovely cover," Cobert explained. "We were asked by CBS not to show it. They thought that would be not a good idea for us to show this, and I don't know understand why. Because there's the cover, right there," he said before showing it to the audience. "I want to say that you look better in a jockstrap than I ever did."

"Well, it's a little ironic because I feel like I've seen a lot of male pubic hair on the cover of things," Stewart explained when asked about criticism the cover has received. "I've seen a lot of hands in pants and unbuttoned... I think there's a certain overt acknowledgment of a female sexuality that has its own volition in a way that is annoying for people who are sexist and homophobic."

"I've certainly seen more revealing covers on Rolling Stone or Sports Illustrated for that matter," Colbert added. "It's not remotely explicit," Stewart replied. "I think it also violates public expectations of female sexuality as opposed to how you're presenting it here," Colbert continued.

"Yes, because female sexuality isn't supposed to actually want anything but to be had," Stewart explained. "And that feels like it's protruding in a way that might be annoying. But f*ck you." You can check out the cover in the Rolling Stone post below:

"After more than two decades in the spotlight, Kristen Stewart knows who she is – and what she wants. Our March cover star goes deep on identity, being a queer woman in the public eye, writing her own film, and doing 'the gayest thing you've ever seen in your life.' Hit the link in bio to read the cover story and see all the photos," Rolling Stone captioned the image.

You can watch Colbert's interview with Stewart below:

What Is Love Lies Bleeding About?

A24 Films describes Love Lies Bleeding, "From Director Rose Glass comes an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou's criminal family."

The movie stars Kristen Stewart, Katy O'Brian, Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov with Dave Franco, and Ed Harris.

Love Lies Bleeding is now playing in select theaters, and opens nationwide on March 15th.