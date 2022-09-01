Yellowstone Spinoff 1923 Adds Sebastian Roché to Cast

Yellowstone is getting yet another prequel series on Paramount+. 1923, which will take place 40 years after the acclaimed 1883, is currently in production, telling another chapter in the story of the Dutton family. While Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are set to star as the show's two leads, 1923's cast is still being assembled during production. Supernatural and The Vampire Diaries alum Sebastian Roché is the latest to join the ensemble.

Deadline revealed on Thursday that Roché has taken on a role in 1923, but all details regarding his character are being kept under wraps. The show itself will follow a new generation of the Duttons. The conclusion of 1883 saw the family settle on the land in Montana that they will eventually turn into the Yellowstone Ranch. Outside of the basic setting, not much is known about the show's overall plot.

Yellowstone is quickly becoming one of the biggest properties in Paramount's roster, and the company is clearly going all-in on the Taylor Sheridan-created franchise. In addition to the arrival of 1923, there will be a spinoff to the already existing prequel 1883, which till tell the story of Bass Reeves. The long awaited 6666 spinoff is also acting as a prequel of sorts, and it has been moved from Paramount+ to the Paramount Network.

"Yellowstone's record-breaking performance proves we've tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts," said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. "Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America's favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won't want to miss."

"We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences," said executive producer David C. Glasser, 101 Studios.

1923 is expected to arrive on Paramount+ sometime in December.