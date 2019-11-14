Netflix’s You Star Charlie Barnett Says “Sh*t Is Crazy” in Season 2

Odds are, you or someone you know checked out You when it first became available on Netflix last December. The psychological thriller television series, which is based on the novel of the same name, follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a bookstore manager who develops obsessive – and deadly – romantic feelings for one of his customers, Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). The series initially debuted on Lifetime, but gained a whole second life and over 40 million viewers soon after being rebranded as a “Netflix Original”. Earlier this week, Netflix announced that the second season is a little over a month away, and there’s already quite a lot of buzz about where things will go next. Russian Doll and Arrow star Charlie Barnett is one of the several new faces to join Season 2, and he recently told ComicBook.com what it’s like to be part of the series.

“You is so much fun for me because I get to play something extremely different, something that I think a lot of people are going to be surprised by. I hope so,” Barnett revealed. “And I had a lot of fun doing it, as much as the stakes are insane on that show as well. There’s a lot of depth, and I want people to not forget that. It seems like people have fallen in love with Penn’s character, and I’m like, ‘He’s a f*cking serial killer! What’s wrong with you?’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Barnett is set to play Gabe, who is described as a successful acupuncturist and psychedelics aficionado who is living his life to the fullest in the season’s Los Angeles setting. As the oldest friend and closest ally of Joe’s newest obsession, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), Barnett’s character will surely have an interesting role to play in the narrative that’s to come.

“But within that, there’s a lot of humor and it is a fun, twisty kind of road,” Barnett continued. “I gotta say, Victoria Pedretti. She and Penn… I mean the entire cast, I got to work with an incredible group of women who played kind of like my posse. But the two of them helming the show, I’m just really excited about it, because they are just powerhouse actors. I mean I got to see them… We worked a lot together, and I saw them do some really, really challenging stuff just fantastically and beautifully. And I can’t wait as an audience member to kind of resonate off of their storyline, because sh*t is crazy.”

Season 2 of You will also feature Ambyr Childers as Candace, Joe’s presumed-dead ex-girlfriend who returned at the end of Season 1. Other new cast members will include Robin Lord Taylor as Will, James Scully as Forty Quinn, Jenny Ortega as Ellie Alves, Carmela Zumbado as Delilah Alves, Marielle Scott as Lucy, Melanie Field as Sunrise, Magda Apanowicz as Sandy, Danny Vasquez as Fincher, and Chris D’Elia as Henderson.

Are you excited to see Season 2 of Netflix’s You? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 2 of You will arrive on Netflix on December 26th.

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)