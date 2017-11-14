‘Young Sheldon’ First Look: Sheldon Visits His First Comic Shop in New Episode

Every enormous comic book nerd gets their start somewhere, even the infamous Sheldon Cooper. The Big Bang Theory‘s central character has a deep love for comics and now we get to see where it all began.

The above clip is a scene from this Thursday night’s all-new episode of the Big Bang spinoff series, Young Sheldon, and it shows fans the moment where the titular character walks into his first comic book store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thursday’s episode, titled “A Therapist, a Comic Book, and a Breakfast Sausage,” sees Sheldon at a crossroads in his life. The nine-year-old version of the fan-favorite character chokes on a sausage at breakfast time, causing him to wrestle with a fear of solid foods. Big Bang Theory fans know that Sheldon has always been particular about what he eats.

After his near-death experience, Sheldon discovers comic books for the very first time. After reading an issue of X-Men, the boy wonders into a store asking for X-Men #137, because he wants to see what happens next in the story.

This is the beginning of a long love-affair with superheroes, as Sheldon spends much of his free time in Big Bang Theory visiting the comic shop.

New episodes of Young Sheldon air on Thursday nights at 8:30 p.m. on CBS, following The Big Bang Theory.