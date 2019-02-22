‘Young Sheldon’ Renewed For Seasons 3 and 4

The Big Bang Theory may be coming to an end, but its characters will live on, as the spinoff series Young Sheldon has officially been renewed for two more seasons!

CBS made the announcement today that the hit spinoff series has been renewed for season 3 and 4, after having a wildly successful freshman season, and a sophomore season that has blown right by the usual “sophomore slump” woes (as far as ratings go).

Meanwhile, parent series The Big Bang Theory is pulling out all the big guns, as it comes down the track towards its series finale. We’ve recently learned that there will be a two-part series finale; while major guest stars like Kevin Smith and Star Trek icon William Shatner will be showing up. There are also talks about more possible Big Bang spinoffs – despite star Jim Parsons thinking the franchise has run its course (and is the reason the show is ending):

“It’s both as complex and as simple as just feeling innately that it was time. It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad,” Parsons told Entertainment Weekly. “There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now. It doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it, but it feels like we’ve chewed all the meat off this bone.”

You can check out the full CBS press release on Young Sheldon’s renewal, below!

“CBS announced today that it has renewed hit sophomore comedy YOUNG SHELDON for two additional years, beginning with the 2019-2020 broadcast season.

“Thanks to Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s outstanding creative leadership, YOUNG SHELDON has been a powerful performer for the Network with an audience that towers over most of the television landscape,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. Added Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President of Programming: “The Coopers are portrayed by an amazing cast, and we are looking forward to having the gifted writing staff mine even more of Sheldon’s hilarious backstory and the warm family dynamic that has made this comedy a favorite with audiences for the past two seasons.”

YOUNG SHELDON is television’s #2 most-watched comedy, behind only its lead-in and precursor, THE BIG BANG THEORY. The series averages over 14.5 million viewers each week. It stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Annie Potts. Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak are the executive producers for Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.”