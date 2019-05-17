Watch the Big Bang Theory Characters Younger Versions Appear on Young Sheldon

The Big Bang Theory ended its run last night in funny-but-bittersweet fashion. But before the curtain came down on one of most popular sitcoms of the 21st century, fans got a treat in the form of a big crossover moment with the show’s spinoff series, Young Sheldon!

You can get the full breakdown of the Young Sheldon / Big Bang Theory crossover episode below – but if you want to see what the Young Sheldon versions of the Big Bang Theory cast look like, you can now watch the scene for yourself, above!

Here are the Spoilers for the season 2 finale of Young Sheldon:

“The episode aired right after Big Bang’s series finale, followed a young Sheldon Cooper trying to listen to the Nobel Prize award announcements (foreshadowing his endgame in BBT’s finale). At the episode’s end, the show hammered at the idea of growth and legacy even more, flashing to the younger versions of the Big Bang cast in their various childhood orbits.

Young Leonard and Young Raj could both be seen at desks in their respective, while Young Penny fell asleep in a colorful bedroom. Young Howard was shown playing video games in a bean bag chair, Young Bernadette was shown peacefully falling asleep, and Young Amy was shown reading Little House on the Prairie by flashlight.“

The moment was definitely a delight for die-hard fans who enjoy both shows – as well as a fitting finale to both Young Sheldon‘s successful sophomore season (the show has already been renewed for seasons 3 and 4), and Big Bang Theory‘s 12-season run.

“It’s such a tremendous night for Big Bang Theory,” Young Sheldon showrunner Steve Molaro told TVLine. “We were hopeful to find a way to somehow make it feel like a cohesive [night of programming] and, more importantly, pay homage to Big Bang, which was ending and which was the birthplace of Young Sheldon. And this was, hopefully, a way we were able to achieve that. I do think it is a moving and powerful ending for Young Sheldon that is, at the same time, a love letter to Big Bang Theory.”

What do you think of Young Sheldon‘s Big Bang Theory crossover? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Young Sheldon will return for a third season this fall on CBS.