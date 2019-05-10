Young Sheldon Season 2 Finale to Feature Other Big Bang Theory Characters

The Season 2 finale of Young Sheldon is on its way next Thursday, and it’s bringing with it some very big names from its mother predecessor. As we all know, The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end, and the final night of the long-running comedy will see its characters show up on more than just one series. Many of the major characters from The Big Bang Theory are going to pop up on Young Sheldon, though they will likely look a lot different.

According to TVLine, Young Sheldon‘s finale will feature younger versions of Leonard, Penny, Howard, Raj, Amy, and Bernadette. Yes, every major character from The Big Bang Theory will have a counterpart on the Young Sheldon prequel series. This will serve as a crossover tribute to the ending of Big Bang Theory, as well as an important part of the Young Sheldon storyline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s no telling at this point exactly how the characters will show up on Young Sheldon, though it’s very likely that they won’t be sharing the screen with Iain Armitage‘s Sheldon Cooper. Since Sheldon didn’t meet any of the other characters until they were adults, there’s not really a way for the show to make a meet-up work during their childhood years.

This hasn’t been the only Big Bang Theory/Young Sheldon crossover this year. Armitage’s young version of Sheldon appeared on The Big Bang Theory, on a VHS tape watched by his older self.

Young Sheldon is the only spinoff to come from The Big Bang Theory so far, and the upcoming hour-long finale doesn’t offer any potential tease for a new series.

“Unless there was a creative reason to do it — a wonderfully, wonderfully creative reason to do it — than the only reason [to do it] is economics, and that’s not good enough,” creator Chuck Lorre told TVLine. “This is hard work. And if you’re going to do it, you gotta love what you’re doing; you’ve gotta be passionate about it. And if you’re just chasing money, that’s not enough.”

Are you looking forward to the Young Sheldon and Big Bang Theory finales next week? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!