Young Sheldon: The Complete Series DVD Announced

The series, which spun out of The Big Bang Theory, wrapped its seven-season run last night.

On the heels of last night's two-episode series finale on CBS, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment today annoucned that they will release Young Sheldon: The Complete Series this fall. The comprehensive box set will include all seven seasons of the top-rated comedy series, along with a new bonus feature included only on the complete series box set. For those who have been buying all along, WBTV also announced tha Young Sheldon: The Complete Seventh Season will also be coming to DVD in a stand-alone box. Both titles will be available for purchase online and in-store at major retailers beginning September 24.

There is no word yet on a Blu-ray collection. Many of Warner Bros.' TV offerings are only released on DVD to a wide audience, but get Blu-ray releases from the Warner Archive, a print-on-demand service. Warner Archive offers most of its releases through Amazon. A quick look at Amazon and the Warner Archive site suggests the first five seasons of Young Sheldon got Blu-ray releases, but season six did not.

In spite of its lower resolution, DVD remains the uncontested king of disc sales for most titles in the U.S. Most users either can't see much difference with the naked eye, or figure there will always be digital HD versions of their favorite titles. While cinephiles and superfans prefer HD versions on Blu-ray and 4K, a huge number of titles are still only available on DVD.

Here's how Warner Bros. Home Entertainment describes the box set:

Young Sheldon: The Complete Series and Young Sheldon: The Complete Seventh Season are also available now to purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, YouTube, Fandango at Home, and other online digital retailers.

From creators and executive producers Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, Young Sheldon centers on Sheldon Cooper, a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science, which isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted, and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. For 12 years on The Big Bang Theory, audiences came to know the iconic, eccentric, and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. This single-camera, half-hour comedy takes viewers through his childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward, and hopeful journey toward the man he will become.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)

The series stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Emily Osment, and Jim Parsons (as the voice of Sheldon). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Steve Holland, Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak and Nick Bakay serve as executive producers. Young Sheldon is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Young Sheldon has been a consistent ratings winner. It premiered as the #1 new comedy of the 2017-2018 television season and became the #1 comedy in the 2019-2020 season after The Big Bang Theory completed its run. Young Sheldon returned for its seventh and final season on Feb. 15 and remains television's #1 comedy.

PRICING AND INFORMATION

Young Sheldon: The Complete Series

Includes 141 episodes from all seven seasons, plus special feature

PRODUCT SRP

DVD $99.99 SRP US ($112.99 in Canada)

Audio: English

Subtitles: English

Running Time: Approx. 2,763 minutes

Rating: PG

Young Sheldon: The Complete Seventh Season

Includes 14 episodes from the seventh and final season, plus special feature

DVD $24.98 SRP US ($29.98 in Canada)

Running Time: Approx. 279 minutes

SPECIAL FEATURE INCLUDES:

SHELDON'S SECRET ORIGINS AND EASTER EGGS

The cast and producers of Young Sheldon look back on the series' journey. They share some favorite Easter eggs and Cooper family origins hidden along the way.