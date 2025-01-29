Animated Spider-Man Star Details Norman Osborn’s Mentorship for Peter vs Tony Stark’s

Play video

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man star Hudson Thames explains how Norman Osborn mentoring Peter Parker on the show contrasts from the dynamic Peter had with Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Speaking with ComicBook.com to discuss his role on the animated series, Thames was asked about Peter’s relationship with Norman, who, as many fans know, will eventually become the villainous Green Goblin. The actor described how that turn of events will impact Peter moving forward, explaining the differences from Tony Stark’s ultimate fate in Avengers: Endgame.

“I think it’s a lot bigger of a deal for Peter,” Thames said. “I think it maybe is reminiscent of some stuff on Uncle Ben. I think having someone, a big figure like that, disappoint Peter is, specifically for him, very tragic and hits like a sore spot.” The actor also went out of his way to praise Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man‘s portrayal of the Peter/Norman dynamic, calling it “one of my favorite parts of [the show].”

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is set in an alternate timeline separate from the MCU’s mainline continuity, allowing the creative team to put their own spin on the classic Marvel mythos. Diverging from the Sacred Timeline, the show’s version of Norman Osborn (voiced by Colman Domingo) learns Peter Parker is Spider-Man and takes the youngster under his wing. The official Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man trailer offers a tease of this dynamic, with Norman planning to help Peter “achieve greatness.”

In the MCU movies, Tony Stark was the one who mentored Peter Parker, essentially serving as the character’s father figure during the latter stages of the Infinity Saga. Stark’s death in Avengers: Endgame deeply affected Peter, who grappled with the aftermath of Tony’s passing throughout Spider-Man: Far From Home.

While losing Tony was undeniably a tragic moment for the Sacred Timeline’s Peter, he never had to go through the experience of fighting against his idol. From the moment they met, Stark and Parker were allies and had a very close bond. If anything, it sounds like Peter’s dynamic with Norman on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will draw parallels to the Tobey Maguire films; in both Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2, one of Peter’s scientific mentors becomes a supervillain, setting the stage for an emotional confrontation. It’s easy to see how this would be very difficult for a young Peter, who looks up to Norman. Peter probably sees Osborn as a way to fill the void left by Uncle Ben’s death, and it will definitely be upsetting when Norman transforms into the Green Goblin.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has already been renewed through Season 3, illustrating Marvel Studios’ confidence in it. The show has earned positive reviews, with critics highlighting its tone and skillful ability to make the well-established Spider-Man story feel as fresh as ever. While Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man looks to be a fun series bolstered by humor and strong visuals, it’s encouraging the team isn’t eschewing emotional narratives. Part of what makes Spider-Man such a compelling character is that poignant, human element that defines him, and it’s a great sign that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is willing to wade into heavy dramatic territory such as Peter being betrayed by his mentor.