Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Swings Into Action With First Trailer From Marvel Studios

Peter Parker is getting a brand new look in 2025, as the iconic character anchors a new animated TV series from Marvel Studios and Marvel Animation. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man debuts in late January and delivers a style that is quite different from the other animated Marvel shows that have debuted on Disney+ in recent memory. This has been clear since the first artwork from the series was revealed, but it is especially evident with the release of the show’s official trailer.

On Sunday, exactly one month before the January 29th debut of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Marvel and Disney+ released a full trailer for the upcoming series.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man sees Hudson Thames take over the role of Marvel’s Peter Parker, in story that follows the young man as he first starts becoming the heroic web-slinger. Colman Domingo, star of Fear the Walking Dead, Sing Sing, and Netflix’s The Madness, will star alongside Thames as the voice of Norman Osborn.

The cast also includes Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, and Charlie Cox. Jeff Trammell is the show’s head writer and Mel Zwyer serves as the supervising director.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will premiere on Disney+ January 29, 2025, and its first season will consist of 10 total episodes. While this will be a new take on Spider-Man, longtime fans of the character can expect to see everything they love about the iconic hero.

“I want to give a cliche ‘expect the unexpected’ answer. But, honestly I think you can expect Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. It’s him, he’s hanging around New York,” Trammell said earlier this year. “It’s not like a huge intergalactic adventure, it’s him just like at his roots. And there’s a lot of things, that I think, we as a fan base kind of take at a first glance. Like, ‘Oh yeah I know this works I know that’s part of the story.’

“That’s been really fun to dig into,” he added. “Well, maybe you don’t know everything. Or maybe, there are certain things that you’re kind of like ‘Oh yeah, I know that part. No surprise there.’ And, I’m really excited to dig into those, because it’s really fun to be able to subvert those expectations when they’ve been built up for so long.”

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man leads a packed slate of Marvel shows hitting Disney+ in 2025, which includes the highly anticipated Daredevil: Born Again.