YouTube Introduces New Way to Watch 30+ Streaming Services

On Tuesday, YouTube announced a new way to access 30+ streaming services, including Paramount+. YouTube is calling its new service Primetime Channels, allowing users to access many streaming services they subscribe to from a single app. Using Primetime Channels, users can browse and watch TV shows, movies, sports, and other content from streaming services including Showtime, Starz, Paramount+, AMC+, and ViX+, all through YouTube. YouTube is rolling out an early version of Primetime Channels today for users in the United States. Prospective users can sign up for Primetime Channels at YouTube's Movies & TV hub. Additional services, including NBA League Pass, are slated to join Primetime Channels soon, and YouTube plans to roll out the service internationally.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with YouTube to offer customers of Paramount+ another way to stream the content they love," said Jeff Shultz, Chief Strategy Officer, and Business Development Officer, Paramount Streaming in a press release. "This new feature gives us the opportunity to expand our presence on YouTube, broadening our reach and giving consumers even more choice when it comes to streaming the best in entertainment."

According to YouTube's announcement, once a user has signed up for Primetime Channels, content from their streaming services be added to their "YouTube experience." The Primetime Channels homepages will curate trailers, behind-the-scenes footage, and cast interviews related to the content the user watches. Their preferred content is also reflected in search results, and YouTube recommendations will include programs from the Primetime Channels to which the user subscribes.

Many of the other services available on Primtiume Channels are more about niche offerings. The list of available streaming services includes Showtime, Paramount+, Starz, AMC+, Epix, Shudder, Acorn TV, Here TV, Curiosity Stream, Comedy Dynamics, Up Faith & Family, Hallmark Movies Now, Allblk, Sundance Now, RCN Total, ViX+, CONtv, Docurama, MovieSpher, Dove Channel, IFC, ScreenPix, Fandor, Law & Crime, Screambox, Dekkoo, Tastemade+, Outside TV+, Gaia, Atresplayer, VSiN, Topic, Magnolia Selects, and The Great Courses.

YouTube previously offered access to Showtime and Starz via its pay-TV service, but Primetime Channels is available to all YouTube users. There are some significant absences from the streaming services currently available on YouTube's Primetime Channels. Heavy hits Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Disney+ are unavailable. These services are also unavailable on Amazon Prime Channels, Amazon's third-party streaming service that is similar in function to YouTube's Primetime Channels. Given their ubiquity, it's safe to say those streaming services don't need the extra visibility provided by third-party storefronts.