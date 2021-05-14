YouTube's Award-Winning Series Lockdown Series Is Now Streaming in Neutral Spanish

✖

Lockdown, the ultra-timely, live-action YouTube Originals series from Sinking Ship Entertainment (Dino Dana, Endlings, Odd Squad), set during a global pandemic, recently launched all sixteen episodes of its first two seasons Neutral Spanish, opening the door to an entirely new audience. The move was made on May 5, in recognition of Cinco de Mayo, on the YouTube Originals for Kids & Family channel. Shot entirely via webcam and smartphone, the series is a look at how young people stay in touch while having to stay away, as well as what happens when restlessness leads to suspicion. Lockdown follows six friends -- Nira, Emi, Sam, Aiden and Chris -- as they work together to solve mysteries in their neighborhood during the social-distancing era.

Each season presents a new mystery to be solved that requires the group to work together - from a distance - while exploring their own anxieties and frustrations about life during a pandemic. The first ten episodes comprise series one, and begins with the friends trying to make the best of life under quarantine, but boredom soon leads to increased paranoia, which leads to the first mystery they encounter and must band together to solve. Series two follows the group over the course of six episodes, as they tackle a brand new mystery, all while coming to terms with the racial justice movement, and how it has impacted their lives.

"Lockdown is an action-packed scripted series, designed to keep viewers on the edge of their seats while bringing them into a relatable situation that mirrors our own new reality with the Covid-19 pandemic," said Nadine Zylstra, Head of Family, Learning and Impact for YouTube Originals. "We're excited about launching the free-to-stream series in Spanish to bring its timely and meaningful messages to an even broader audience and extend its reach to young Spanish-speaking viewers."

"Covid-19 is a real-world issue affecting teens everywhere, and we look forward to bringing this series that reflects the way they are living and interacting in the world today to an expanded audience," said J.J. Johnson, Executive Producer and Founding Partner of Sinking Ship Entertainment. "As Lockdown presents new perspectives on the pandemic through the eyes of the show’s six friends, it also tackles other important topics that are now top of mind for many teens and adults such as racism, mental health, and staying connected."

Following its launch in June 2020, the popular YouTube Originals series went on to win the prestigious Prix Jeunesse Award for the Special Achievement Prize, a new honor specifically created to recognize kids’ media that addresses life during the pandemic, as well as The Innovation & Ingenuity Award - Kids Programming, at the 2020 Content Innovation Awards. The series is currently nominated for two Canadian Screen Awards (both for Best Writing, Web Program or Series) and a Webby Award (for Video Series & Channels - Science & Education).

The Lockdown cast features Arista Arhin (Odd Squad, Star Trek Discovery) as Sam, Saara Chaudrey (Dino Dana, Holly Hobbie, Max & Shred) as Nira, Amanda Cheung as Emi, Dorian Giordano as Aiden,Edison Grant (Endlings) as Luke, and Tomaso Sanelli (Star Falls, Titans, Detention Adventure) as Chris.

Lockdown is created and produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment. Overseeing the project for YouTube are Zylstra, along with Daniel Haack on the kids development team. The series is part of the YouTube Originals slate of projects aimed at supporting, entertaining and educating viewers around the world amidst Covid-19 #WithMe initiatives, which encourage the world to stay home and save lives.