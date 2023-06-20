Zoey 102 Trailer Showcases Jamie Lynn Spears Big Paramount+ Debut

Zoey 102 is bringing fans back to PCA with a new set of adventures with Jamie Lynn Spears on Paramount+. People Magazine had the first look, but the trailer is out right now. Jamie Lynn Spears returns as Zoey Brooks along with Erin Sander and Matthew Underwood as Quinn Pensky and Logan Reese from the original series. Series heartthrob Sean Dlynn is also back in the fold as Zoey's longtime crush Chase Matthews. While the Zoey 102 series also serves as a reunion for the TeenNick favorite, there are some other surprises in store for longtime fans. Check out the trailer for yourself right here!

Wildly, it seems like Zoey's aiming to impress by hiring a "Hemsworth" brother to play her make-believe boyfriend for the reunion. Chase accidentally stumbles into the "couple" and the hijinks resume from there. Paramount+ has made a habit of bringing back these aughts (2000s) classics for a slightly older audience. (Just in time for the viewers to be dreading their own pending reunions no doubt. So, we're in for some good old fashioned "will they or won't they" that iCarly fans have had to grapple with recently as well!

Zoey 102 Presents A New Chapter Of Spears' Character

IP-based reboots are all the rage in Hollywood right now. It was only a matter of time before the youngest Millenials and oldest Zoomers started to see their old favorites get picked back up for another go-around. Zoey 102 is right at the tail end of a lot of the popular TeenNick offerings like iCarly, Victorious and Big Time Rush. With this show and Carly getting another shot, it wouldn't be a surprise to see those other bands get back together as well.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love," Spears wrote when Zoey 102 was announced back in January. "As an executive producer, it's been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."

Season 3 of iCarly is Already Here

(Photo: Sami Drasin/Nickelodeon/Paramount+)

iCarly is just rolling right ahead providing older Nickelodeon fans that sweet serotonin with characters that they love. Check out what Paramount+ had to say about the success of their show so far.

"'iCarly's' loyal fan base grew up with Carly, Spencer and Freddie, and have now fallen in love with Harper and Millicent, too," said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of streaming for Paramount+. "We're thrilled to have Miranda, Jerry, Nathan, Laci and Jaidyn return for a third season and we know Paramount+'s growing YA audience is as well. And I, for one, must find out what happens with #Creddie!"

Will you be watching Zoey 102? Let us know down in the comments!