iCarly Gets Season 3 Renewal at Paramount+

Season 3 of iCarly is coming to Paramount+. The streamer announced a new batch of episodes today. Variety reports that Season 3 will roll out in 2023. As the streaming service has entered the fray, a lot of the legacy Nickelodeon content has cut through for the company. Rugrats got another season, there's been another Fairly OddParents show, and now iCarly will get another season of adventures. Miranda Cosgrove's return as Carly was celebrated all over social media when the series was announced. Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor were also a spot of sunshine for longtime fans. Everyone is back in the fold for Season 3 as well, so there's even more room to celebrate. Check out what Paramount brass had to say about the show right here.

"'iCarly's' loyal fan base grew up with Carly, Spencer and Freddie, and have now fallen in love with Harper and Millicent, too," explained Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of streaming for Paramount+. "We're thrilled to have Miranda, Jerry, Nathan, Laci and Jaidyn return for a third season and we know Paramount+'s growing YA audience is as well. And I, for one, must find out what happens with #Creddie!"

Looking to catch up before Season 3? Check out the synopsis for Season 2 down below. Paramount included an official description when that group of episodes got announced.

"The 10-episode second season of Paramount+'s iCARLY picks up right after the first season ended, with Carly refocusing her attention on her friends and family following her romantic complications, all while working to boost her revived web channel. Spencer and Harper must also navigate new personal and career developments, while Freddie balances raising Millicent with a new app and a new girlfriend. The series stars Miranda Cosgrove as Carly, Jerry Trainor as Spencer, Nathan Kress as Freddie, Laci Mosley as Harper and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent."

iCarly's original series was created by Dan Schneider. The show ran from 2007 to 2012 and has become an enduring Nickelodeon favorite for scores of audiences. Nickelodeon Studios is producing the revival and Ali Schouten (Champions) serves as executive producer along with Jonathan Fener (American Housewife) and Miranda Cosgrove. Schouten and Fener also team as showrunners. Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress and Alissa Vradenburg (The Simple Life) serve as producers.

