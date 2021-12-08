Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas Sets Roku Channel Record

Last week saw Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, the TV wrap-up movie for the cancelled series, premiere on The Roku Channel and fans of the show flocked to tune in as it has apparently set a record for the streamer. According to a press release, Roku has announced that Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas was “was the #1 viewed program globally on The Roku Channel during its opening weekend” and “the most watched movie premiere ever in Canada on The Roku Channel.” For those unaware, The Roku Channel has been the home of Roku Originals since 2017, a streaming destination that preivously absorbed all of the Quibi original programming after that streamer went belly up, like much of the programming on the channel Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas is available for free.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas is one big ol’ heart song to the fans,” series creator Austin Winsberg said in a statement. “From minute one – Roku has been an absolutely incredible partner who has shared our vision and supported the show and movie in ways I never even imagined. Together, we set out to create something joyous, hopeful and heartfelt during a holiday season that we knew may be challenging for some. Seeing how Roku viewers around the world have responded to a story that is so deeply personal to me has been beyond gratifying. I’m so excited and grateful to celebrate the movie’s success with all the fans during the most wonderful time of the year.”

Considering the success that the film has had on Roku, especially with as quick of a timeline as Winsberg and his collaborators had to work with to get it on air in time for Christmas, it’s certainly possible that more Zoey’s could happen on The Roku Channel.

“Now that we’ve done a movie and I see how we can execute a movie, I have several ideas for more movies in my head,” Winsberg previously told Collider. I’d be grateful for anything, if Roku or anybody else wants to do more. I’m open to any conversations. But I think now more than before, I’m even more open to the movie idea of it all because it seems like something tangible that, with the actor contracts and also just with ideas that I have in my head, I could wrap my head around a few Zoey’s movies.”

