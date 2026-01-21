The One Piece Remake Shares New Update (With Big Character Reveal)

While One Piece is set to have a big year in 2026, there is one project that many fans are waiting to hear more about. This March will see the return of Netflix’s live-action adaptation, bringing the Straw Hat Pirates to locales like Drum Island and Little Garden. The anime adaptation and the manga are continuing to follow Luffy in his final saga, but the Wit Studio remake has yet to reveal when it will debut. With the Attack on Titan and Spy x Family studio staying silent on various details for this new anime project, new details have found their way online, along with another look at one of the biggest villains of the Grand Line.

In a recent update from the country of China, surprisingly, the nation revealed that a “local animation studio” was working with Wit Studio on the upcoming One Piece remake. Not only was the shonen update confirmed to be working with the Spy x Family production house, but it also highlighted behind-the-scenes looks at animators working on a familiar figure. Buggy, the clown pirate who has long been a thorn in the side of the Straw Hat Pirates, was featured, having previously appeared in the build-up to the remake. The update also showed off the new take on Cabaji, one of the top members of the Buggy Pirates who left an impression on the shonen franchise early. You can check out the new images below.

The government in China revealed that a local animation studio took part in the production of the One Piece remake by WIT Studio, and shared new production materials of Buggy. pic.twitter.com/x9InTssUK4 — Pew (@pewpiece) January 21, 2026

What is The One Piece Remake?

Wit Studio

The One Piece was first announced in 2023, with Wit Studio announcing it was partnering with Netflix to recreate the story of the Straw Hats. Despite the anime adaptation from Toei Animation still running to this day, the Wit remake is planning to present Monkey D. Luffy’s story a little bit differently. The original One Piece anime adaptation was forced to create new material regularly, which many anime fans describe as “filler.” The Toei production would also replay old footage to help bring viewers up to speed, both of which are elements that will most likely be focused on far less in the upcoming re-telling.

Planning to stick closer to the source material, with a new animation style that has some major differences from Toei, a release date has yet to be revealed regarding The One Piece’s arrival. Rather than arriving on Crunchyroll or other streaming services, Wit is releasing this as a Netflix-exclusive, which makes sense considering how the streaming service has gone all-in on Eiichiro Oda’s legendary shonen series. In an ironic update in recent days, the long-time voice actor of Luffy, Mayumi Tanaka, confirmed that she would return to the role as Wit demanded that she jump into Monkey’s shoes once again. Even though Tanaka was fine with handing off the baton, Wit simply wouldn’t hear of it.

