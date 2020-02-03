Report: Kalisto Recently Suffered Shoulder Injury

WWE fans watching Friday Night SmackDown this past week might have noticed something odd during the four-way tag team match involving The Miz & John Morrison, Heavy Machinery, The Revival and Lucha House Party. Even though he shown in the advertisement before the match Kalisto was absent from the LHP, leaving Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik to try and win the match. On Monday Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported that Kalisto's absence was due to a separated shoulder injury he recently suffered, and the timetable for his return in unknown. Satin added that the injury would not require surgery.

While WWE hasn't given official confirmation on when the injury happened, Kalisto's most recent match seems to be the culprit. During a live event at the Staples Center on Dec. 30, a match between the Lucha House Party and The Revival ended abruptly and resulted in WWE's medical team examining the luchador.

Back on Jan. 17 reports came out tat Kalisto had signed a new multi-year WWE contract extension. The 33-year-old has been with the WWE since 2013 and has been a United States, Cruiserweight and NXT Tag Team Champion.

This story is developing...

