AJ Styles, Andrade Both Set to Return at WWE Super ShowDown

WWE announced during Monday Night Raw this week that the upcoming Super ShowDown event will feature a six-man gauntlet bout titled the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match, and will feature United States Champion Andrade, AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, R-Truth and Rusev. The match will mark the in-ring return for both Styles and Andrade, who have been out of action for the past few weeks for two very different reasons. Styles suffered a separated shoulder during the Men's Royal Rumble match in late January that forced him to take time off, while "El Idolo" was hit with a 30-day suspension for a WWE Wellness Policy violation on Jan. 27.

WWE covered Styles' injury like a normal news story, but they opted to write Andrade off television by having Humberto Carrillo hit him with a Hammerlock DDT onto concrete.

Styles explained how his injury occurred while streaming on his Mixer channel.

"Just so everything's clear, Edge did nothing, absolutely 100 percent nothing, wrong," Styles said. "His move, his spear, everything he did was perfect. And if there's any blame put on anybody about what I'm dealing with my shoulder, it's me, 100 percent me. I was 'over-brothered' as they say, and I just went crazy with my bump there. The only problem with flipping over the way I did was the first thing to hit was my left shoulder.

"I thought I had dislocated my shoulder, they wanted to get me out of there right away," he added before explaining how he communicated with everyone else to get him out of the match as soon as possible.

"I don't expect to be out very long," he said. "I'm assuming, and I'm betting on myself to be back before they think that I'm ready."

"The Phenomenal One" revealed in an interview on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast that his current WWE contract, which he signed in 2019, will be his last in pro wrestling.

"... I can tell you that the contract that I signed, here in the WWE, is my last," Styles explained. "This is it for me. This is where I'm going to end my career no matter what happens. I got to, you know? I want to be there for my kids."

