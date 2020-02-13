Ring of Honor Star Jeff Cobb Joins AEW, Booked for Match With Jon Moxley

Chris Jericho dropped some major news on this week's AEW Dynamite when he announced that he had recruited Ring of Honor and New Japan powerhouse Jeff Cobb to All Elite Wrestling for a match with Jon Moxley. Cobb first broke out on the wrestling scene as "The Monster" Matanza on Lucha Underground, then started working for promotions like Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Progress under his real name without the mask. He joined Ring of Honor in July 2018 and went on an impressive undefeated streak, which included a run as Ring of Honor World Television Champion. Starting in 2017 he began working for New Japan, which included a run as NEVER Openweight Champion.

At the start of 2020 Cobb's ROH contract expired and started working for the company on a per-date basis. He worked for the promotion as recently as Sunday, and is still booked for shows up to the ROH/New Japan Supercard of Honor XIV event on April 4. Cobb is in a unique situation, but this still marks the first type of crossover between AEW and ROH.

It's unclear right now if Cobb has signed a full-time contract with AEW, or if this is a short-term deal.

Next week's Dynamite (emanating from Atlanta) will feature a Steel Cage match between Cody Rhodes and Wardlow and a tag team battle royale for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Revolution.

In an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio this week, Rhodes discussed AEW's plans for a new championship in the near future.

"... It's an idea obviously that's on the table, but what do you do first? Do you do a Women's Tag title first? Or do you do a title that's not unlike the Television title? These are real questions and I think we have an idea that's different than anything that's been done," Rhodes said. "And I would just hope that everybody remains patient and they're kind of yearning or they lust for that type of belt or championship."

"If I was to say 'there's a midcard title coming to AEW' Nick Jackson would Superkick my skull clean off my head because we're moving slow and it's something that the EVP's have to agree on. But there's a really great idea in gestation. It would make all the sense in the world," he added.

