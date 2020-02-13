The Rock Shares First Teaser For His Upcoming Event Athleticon

Back in September, Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock announced that he’ll be teaming up with Dany Garcia, the co-founder of their production company, Seven Bucks Productions, for a new convention called Athleticon, which will take place in Atlanta later this year. The wrestler turned actor boasts that the event will be the first of its kind, and recently took to Instagram to share a video promoting it. In the clip, Johnson and Garcia discuss the "immersive" and "experiential" con, which is taking place at the Georgia World Congress Center. The video boasts that Athleticon will feature "the best of athletics," "wellness," and "entertainment." The ad also teases special guests, but they have yet to announce who will be on the line-up.

“It’s OFFICIAL - the first of its kind 👏🏾💪🏾 Our passion venture known as @athleticonatl goes LIVE this OCTOBER in my home city of ATLANTA! @danygarciaco and myself will bring the very best of Athletics. Wellness. Entertainment. All over the course of an EPIC WEEKEND at the GEORGIA WORLD CONGRESS CENTER. I never use the term ‘Chasing Greatness’ lightly, so join us for #ATHLETICON in October and we’ll chase and achieve it - together. Check the link in my bio👆🏾for what and who’s coming to our big dance,” Johnson wrote.

You can check out the video below:

Athleticon also has it’s own official Instagram account, which you can follow here.

According to CNN, Johnson and Garcia both issued a statement about the con last year:

"We've always been committed to fitness and health -- it's what sustains us mentally and physically," Johnson explained. "Creating Athleticon is a natural extension of everything we do for our global audience who are connected to the people and brands that inspire them. Whether you're at the peak of your fitness game or fighting for every gain, I can't wait to see your transformative journey at Athleticon."

Garcia added, "We are going to help to bring the best of this world to [people] so that you want to come in. It's so we can empower people. At the end of the day, we're really just trying to make people happier and healthier."

Are you going to attend Athleticon? Tell us in the comments!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!