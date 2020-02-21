Update On Cain Valasquez and WWE, Recent Surgical Procedure

Cain Velasquez's time in WWE so far has been brief despite signing a three year contract with the promotion last fall.

Some of that is due to injury, as Wrestling Inc. reports that Velasquez recently had his knee scoped. The report notes that he is now completely healthy and has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Florida. He is expected to be there for at least the next two weeks.

Velasquez made his debut at the conclusion of the first edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX back on Friday, October 4th. He followed that up with a match against his old UFC nemesis Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. That match saw Lesnar "get his win back" against the man who had previously defeated him in UFC, with Lesnar winning the match in just 88 seconds.

That is the last time that Velasquez has been on WWE television due to the knee issues. He was pulled from a match that he was supposed to have in Mexico City in November and didn't end up being in the Royal Rumble, despite commenting publicly that he was going to be.

If indeed healthy, it would seem like a match at WrestleMania would be in the cards. Given the show is always driven by star power and Velasquez was pushed as a major star when he has been on television. However, the WrestleMania card is reportedly still not completely decided so things could change between now and April.

