Jake The Snake Roberts Thanks AEW Fans for Welcoming His Return

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts made his surprise debut on AEW Dynamite this week, interrupting Cody Rhodes' promo and teasing that he'd be a manager with the company going forward. Though he was a staple of the WWE during the "Rock 'n' Wrestling Era in the 1980s, he spent most of the next three decades dealing with substance abuse and attempts at sobriety. He took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank Diamond Dallas Page for helping him reach sobriety, and thanked the fans for the warm welcome they gave him when he walked out to the ring.

"1. Thanks to DDP. 2. Thanks to AEW for opportunity 3. Thanks to JAKE for not giving up on sobriety that was so hard," Roberts wrote. "WOW one of the greatest moments in my life."

"The only reason I'm here is I have a client, the dark side will be coming to AEW," Roberts told Rhodes during his promo. "And once our roots have taken hold, it will be like a phoenix rising from the ashes, soaring to the sun."

Roberts had previously appeared on AEW programming during the build-up to last year's Double or Nothing event, playing the role of a Blackjack and passing out cards for contestants in Casino Battle Royale.

He later indicated that he wanted to work with the company on Twitter.

Jon Moxley does a better DDT than dean Ambrose but would be glad to help either one tweak it to make it spot on. — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) May 26, 2019

Prior to dealing with threats from Roberts, Rhodes was dealing the backlash to his decision to get a tattoo of the Nightmare Family logo on the side of his neck. He went into detail about it on Instagram.

"I'm humbled by the run I've been on and the love of the fans. Incredibly lucky man. It was very simple, I wear a lot of brands...I wanted to make sure mine was one of them. And I wasn't hiding it," Rhodes wrote.

