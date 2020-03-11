John Cena Confirmed for This Week's WWE SmackDown

WWE announced on Wednesday that 16-time world champion John Cena will be back on Friday Night SmackDown this week to continue pushing his upcoming WrestleMania 36 match with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. The announcement read, "The two are now set for an epic showdown at The Showcase of the Immortals, and the iconic Cena will be in the building for Friday Night SmackDown. Last week, Wyatt had his own message for Cena from the Firefly Fun House and showed off some interesting interior decorating as well. What will the 16-time World Champion have to say in response to his WrestleMania opponent?"

Cena made his first appearance on WWE television for 2020 back on the Feb. 28 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He cut a promo about how he wasn't planning on competing at WrestleMania this year, only for Wyatt to come out and challenge him.

BREAKING NEWS: @JohnCena will be on #SmackDown this Friday night! What will the 16-time World Champion have to say in response to his #WrestleMania opponent?https://t.co/DR9nmxyXDw — WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2020

The following week Wyatt hosted a Firefly Fun House segment, where he said his loss to Cena back at WrestleMania XXX was what started his mental downward spiral. And while Wyatt said he's forgiven Cena, "The Fiend" hasn't.

As of this writing, WrestleMania 36 will go on as planned at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florid despite the spread of coronavirus.

"The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay," WWE's statement on the matter read. "We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events."

Check out the official card for WrestleMania 36 (so far) below.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

