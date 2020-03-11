Is WrestleMania 36 Canceled?

As of this writing, WWE will host WrestleMania 36 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5. Despite the state of Florida being in a state of emergency for public health due to the spread of coronavirus, WWE released a statement last week declaring that the event, as well as the scheduled episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, WrestleMania Axxess, and NXT TakeOver Tampa Bay, will all go on as scheduled.

"The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay," WWE's statement at the time read. "We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events."

The city of Tampa's official Twitter account stated on Wednesday that the show was going on as scheduled as well.

Hello, at this time @WrestleMania is still planned to proceed on schedule. Please contact the @WWE with questions about cancellations. The City is currently monitoring the spread of coronavirus and will work with venues as needed. — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) March 11, 2020

However, city officials will meet with Tampa mayor Jane Castor on Thursday to discuss the possibility of canceling or postponing major events in order to limit the spread of the virus.

.@CityofTampa and @JaneCastor will meet on Thursday to discuss canceling or postponing "major" events due to #Coronavirus. This weekend's River O'Green fest isn't likely to be canceled. — Ryan Bass (@RyanWTSP) March 10, 2020

Wrestling insider @WrestleVotes added its latest update on the situation on Wednesday as well, shortly after NCAA made its announcement that the upcoming NCAA basketball tournaments would be in front of nearly-empty crowds.

Update: It’s not looking good now. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 11, 2020

We will keep you updated if any new announcements are made.

Check out the official card for WrestleMania 36 (so far) below.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.