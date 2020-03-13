WWE Cancels Live Event in Ohio Due to Coronavirus

WWE is canceling a live event in Ohio due to fears surrounding the Coronavirus. There has been a lot made of the decisions around the virus lately, and WWE is exercising some caution as they move forward. Yesterday saw the company decided to employ the WWE Performance Center for some of the events moving forward. (Things are in flux in that regard in the little time since that news broke online.) The Covelli Center put out a statement about the closing earlier today and they’re looking out for the public and the performers.

“We at the JAC Management group have heightened awareness of the growing concerns surround COVID-19, and will be taking all precautions to protect the health and safety of all patrons and members of our staff. In accordance with the order set forth today by the State of Ohio Board of Health that contained the directive to ban all mass gatherings of more than 100 people, all events scheduled for the month of March to take place at the Covelli Centre and Packard Music Hall will be either suspended or canceled.”

“WWE: In accordance with the proclamation issued by Governor DeWine, the WWE live event scheduled for this Sunday, March 15 in Youngstown, Ohio has been cancelled. Refunds are available at all points of purchase.”

With eyes towards WrestleMania in Tampa, fans are concerned that the event could be canceled. City officials aren’t quite ready to call it yet.

"We know that right now WrestleMania is out about three weeks, and we came to the conclusion [that] right now we don't want to pull that plug," district commissioner Lesley Miller said. "However, we wanted to give it at least a week to see what was going to happen, if the WWE was going to do anything at all. And if that don't, at that point I would suggest we do bring this body back together in an emergency meeting to discuss what we do at that point in time."

WWE released their own statement about the possible cancellation:

"The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay," WWE's statement at the time read. "We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5th, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events."

